Disney Dreamlight Valley’s new Boutique is a single players worst nightmare

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s new Touch of Magic Boutique has many fans thrilled, but it poses a major problem for single players.

The new Thrills and Frills Disney Dreamlight Valley update is shaping up to be epic, it’s got new characters, a theme park-inspired Star Path, and the introduction of a brand new building, otherwise known as the Boutique.

During Gamelofts sneak peek, we saw the Touch of Magic Boutique, which serves as a place to show off your Touch of Magic creations. It also allows your friends to gain access to your creations during a Valley Visit, making those enviable creations much more accessible.

Article continues after ad

While its accessibility is certainly something to be celebrated, it poses a key problem to all those players without anyone to join in on the fun. After all, who can you share your designs with if you don’t have any Valley Visits, and how can you get access to anyone else’s designs without pestering people you don’t know?

Article continues after ad

Ultimately, if you don’t have anyone participating in Valley Visits, then you won’t be able to share your designs, making it feel a little pointless to create in the first place, especially if you’re not too keen on Touch of Magic anyway.

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, the DDV community is huge, and there are some fantastic creative players out there providing new Touch of Magic outfits every day – but that only makes it more awkward when you want to get hold of their item. To get hold of it, it’s likely you’ll need to contact the player and arrange a Valley Visit, which can be tough for players around the world or those who would like to keep their locations private.

This is especially valid now that the use of tools has been enabled on Valley Visits, meaning players can mildly mess with your Valley if you invite guests you don’t trust.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One way to combat this issue would be to design the Boutique much like Scrooge’s store. Rather than creating your own designs and showcasing them, the mannequins could display other players’ creations, allowing fans to buy them and give the designer some extra Moonstones or Star Coins, or even Dreamlight.

As mentioned in the sneak peek, players will get rewards for their creations, but being able to sell their designs could encourage players to participate outside of the challenges.

This would encourage players to create more designs as they would get some sort of reward for their ideas. You could even showcase them on the second floor of the Boutique or in a certain section, for those who want to show their own creations off to their friends.

Article continues after ad

The community is echoing the same frustrations, with many worrying that the new building would be void for them as single players, while others are concerned about their lack of ToM skills or the awkwardness of asking a stranger for their design.

Article continues after ad

The full details of the Touch of Magic Boutique are still relatively up in the air, as the building doesn’t come out until May 1. So it could have all the proposed ideas or could become less of a concern for players. But only time will tell.