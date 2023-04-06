Potatoes are an item of mystery in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and the new Orange Potato is no different. Here’s how to get hold of it.

From the Red Potato to the Golden Potato, these unusual items have always brought about an aura of mystery. Now, thanks to the Pride of the Valley update, we have a brand new mysterious Potato. The only issue is that this one takes a lot longer to find or create.

So, we’ve put together exactly how you can find the Orange Potato in Disney Dreamlight Valley including the Orange Pebble locations and what the Potato is used for once you find those pebbles.

Contents

What is the Orange Potato in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Disney / Gameloft

Before getting hold of the Orange Potato, it’s important to know what it’s used for. As found in your crafting inventory, the Orange Potato is part of the recipe for making the Electrifying Orange Potion.

Unfortunately, we don’t know what this potion does, which adds yet another mystery to the game. However, when more information is released we’ll update this article so be sure to check back soon for more answers.

In the meantime, you can still get hold of the Orange Potato, even if it does require a lot of searching and quite a few Realms.

How to get the Orange Potato in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft

To get the Orange Potato, you’ll need to hunt around for certain items and make friends with some characters. Here’s how to do it.

1. Reach level 10 friendship with Scrooge McDuck

The first thing you’ll need to do is reach level ten friendship with Scrooge McDuck and complete his final quest. This will enable you to get hold of the required equipment.

2. Put on the Lenses of Shadows

Once you’ve done this, head into your wardrobe and look for the Lenses of Shadows under the glasses section. This will allow you to see the secret Orange Pebbles required to create the odd Orange Potato.

3. Head to Mickey’s secret room

With these equipped, step into Mickey’s secret room. For those who aren’t too sure where that is, head to the Disney Castle and look for the door with the gems in it on the right. You will have likely been in there for Mickey’s final quest. If not, level up the character to level ten and unlock the room.

4. Look for 20 Orange Pebbles

Disney / Gameloft

Inside the room will be the first three Orange Pebbles. Find all 20 and you’ll be able to craft the Orange Potato! We’ve put all the locations below:

Orange Pebble Location Orange Pebble 1 Mickey’s Secret Room by the Green couch Orange Pebble 2 Mickey’s Secret Room by the bookshelves Orange Pebble 3 Mickey’s Secret Room, inside the Conspicuous book on the bookshelf Orange Pebble 4 In the Dream Castle behind the left pillar by the doors Orange Pebble 5 In the Dream Castle by the Saturn-like pillar Orange Pebble 6 In the Dream Castle on the top floor by the plant on the left Orange Pebble 7 In the Moana Realm just to the edge of the sand near where you enter Orange Pebble 8 In the Moana Realm by the campfire Orange Pebble 9 In the Moana Realm behind the rocks by the banana tree Orange Pebble 10 In the Moana Realm up the hill by the palm tree near the path Orange Pebble 11 In the Ratatouille Realm at the back right of the kitchen, by the peanut bags. Orange Pebble 12 In the Toy Story Realm to the left by the red backpack Orange Pebble 13 In the Toy Story Realm in the lower left corner of the closet Orange Pebble 14 In the Toy Story Realm to the far right corner by the blue book Orange Pebble 15 In the Toy Story Realm by the flower table, near the navy blanket Orange Pebble 16 In the Frozen Realm by the third stone pillar Orange Pebble 17 In the Frozen Realm along the left path, by the small stack of rocks Orange Pebble 18 In the Frozen Realm across from Elsa’s ice bridge and to the right Orange Pebble 19 In the Wall-E Realm behind the crafting table Orange Pebble 20 In the Wall-E Realm below the concert pointed towards the ground

5. Craft the Orange Potato in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once you’ve found all 20 of the Orange Pebbles, you’ll be ready to craft the Orange Potato. Simply head back to your crafting table, navigate to the ‘Functional Items’ page and the recipe will be available.

Craft the Orange Potato and you’ll then be able to make the Electrifying Orange Potion recipe.

Unfortunately, as previously mentioned, this is where the quest ends as the use for this potion is currently unknown. When its use is unveiled we will be updating this article, so be sure to check back soon.

So, that's how you can get hold of the Orange Potato in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While traversing through Realms for the Orange Pebbles, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley content and guides:

