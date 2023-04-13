How to unlock Dreamlight Fruit in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you want to know how to unlock the new Dreamlight Fruit in Disney Dreamlight Valley, read on below to learn the requirements, how to grow it, and more.

Disney Dreamlight Valley recently released its newest update, Pride of the Valley, which brought with it a variety of new features. Fan-favorite characters such as Simba and Nala from The Lion King were added along with decorative items, recipes, quests, and more.

One of the new recipe ingredients introduced to Disney Dreamlight Valley in the new update is the Dreamlight Fruit. This elusive item is used to cook and craft a few different products, so you will want to get your hands on it as soon as possible.

Article continues after ad

If you want to know how to unlock the new Dreamlight Fruit in Disney Dreamlight Valley and how you can grow it, read on below to find out.

Requirements to unlock Dreamlight Fruit

Before you are able to plant a special tree seed and grow any Dreamlight Fruit, you are going to need to have Simba living in your valley. You will also need to spend 15,000 Dreamlight on The Forgotten Lands if you do not already have them unlocked.

Once you know how to unlock Simba and you have him all moved in, it’ll be time to raise his friendship level. Do his quests, start conversations with him, and give him his favorite gifts until you have reached level 7 friendship with him.

Article continues after ad

Disney / Gameloft

You should now be able to pick up the quest called “Seed of Memories” from him. Follow the steps to complete his quest. You will need to craft the Potion of Dust and Potion of Growth, which require the following ingredients:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

6 Blueberry

3 Dream Shard

2 Empty Vial

3 Night Shard

3 Orange Marsh Milkweed

Once you have both of the potions, you will be prompted to bring them to their respective spots and receive a Dreamlight Tree seed.

How to grow and harvest Dreamlight Fruit

After you receive the Dreamlight Tree seed, Simba will bring you to the Sunlit Plateau where you will need to plant it. Simply plant it after digging out a spot for it, water it every few hours, and then you will disover that the tree has produced Dreamlight Fruit.

Article continues after ad

After the Dreamlight Fruit has grown, you will be able to harvest it like you would any other forageable plant around the valley. Scar and Simba will both share some dialogue which will mark the end of the Seed of Memories quest.

That is all you need to know to unlock Dreamlight Fruit in Disney Dreamlight Valley. If you are wondering how to do anything else in the game, be sure to check out some of our other guides:

Article continues after ad

How to use interactive items for animal companions | How to make Ghostly Fish Steak in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to make Spring Egg Bowl in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to make Spring Chocolate in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to make Dream Fizz in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to make Spring Mimosa Eggs in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to unlock Simba & Nala in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to complete Stars to Guide Us | Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to complete Eyes In The Dark | Disney Dreamlight Valley Disney Parks Star Path: What is it, rewards, end date, more | How to get Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitch drops: Laptop, clothes & more | Disney Dreamlight Valley Premium Shop: All items, how to buy & refresh dates | How to hover in Disney Dreamlight Valley