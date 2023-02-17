Disney Dreamlight Valley Item Shop: All items, how to buy & refresh dates

Disney Dreamlight Valley has introduced an Item Shop, allowing players to buy sets, skins, and more with Moonstones. Here’s everything in the store this week as well as details on how to buy them and when new items will appear.

The third major Disney Dreamlight Valley update has introduced loads of new content, from characters to recipes, Star Paths, and now a premium Item Shop, much like that of Scrooge McDuck’s store. However, this one uses Moonstones instead of Star Coins as currency.

On top of costing Moonstones, the game’s Item Shop will refresh regularly, meaning new sets and more will be available. With that in mind, we’ve put together a helpful guide detailing how you can buy from the Item Shop, what’s currently in there, their cost, and when the shop will refresh.

Article continues after ad

Disney / Gameloft

How to buy from the Item Shop

Purchasing items from the Disney Dreamlight Valley Item Shop is relatively easy and doesn’t require you to visit any particular character like Scrooge McDuck. To buy something from the Item Shop, simply follow the steps below:

Head into the menu by pressing ‘esc’ or the respective button. Select the ‘Shop’ tab. Navigate into the Item Shop. Click on the item you want to buy. Select the moonstone cost on the bottom right. Enjoy your new items.

What’s in the Disney Dreamlight Valley Item Shop this week (February 16)

Disney / Gameloft

The first week of Items in the Disney Dreamlight Valley Item Shop contains a skin for your house and some brand-new furniture. The items, costs, and what’s included are listed below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Item What’s included Cost Disney Palace Disney Palace house skin 3,750 Moonstones Royal Deco Bedroom set 1 Art Deco Princess Bet, 1 Art Deco Coffee Table, 1 Art Deco Princess Shade 3,365 Moonstones Royal Deco Living Room set 1 Art Deco TV and Stand, 1 Art Deco Princess Armchair, 1 Princess Room Divider Shelf 4,850 Moonstones Art Deco Lifestyle set 1 Art Deco Club Chair, 1 Art Deco Holo Bedside Table, 1 Elegant Potted Plant 3,040 Moonstones

When does the Disney Dreamlight Valley Item Shop refresh?

The Disney Dreamlight Valley Item Shop will refresh every 5 days, meaning we’ll likely see a new set of items on February 21, 2023.

According to the time limits, the store will regularly be refreshed with new items, much like Scrooge McDuck’s store.

Article continues after ad

That’s all the current items in the Disney Dreamlight Valley Shop as well as how much they will cost. While saving up for your chosen design, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

All recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Lost Diaries locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to upgrade your house in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Disney Dreamlight Valley codes | All Realms in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to unlock all characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Disney Dreamlight Valley Emeralds guide | Is Disney Dreamlight Valley multiplayer? | How to feed animals in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to redeem the Golden Potato code | All Hidden Requirements for Stitch Friendship Quests | Current Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Path | When is the next Disney Dreamlight Valley update? | Disney Dreamlight Valley crop growth times