How to get Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitch drops: Laptop, clothes & more

Disney Dreamlight Valley is releasing Twitch drops, granting players and viewers four exclusive neon items to wear and display around their worlds. Here’s how to get hold of them as well as what streamers are participating.

In the midst of the next Disney Dreamlight Valley update, Gameloft are pulling out all the stops to grant players exciting new content. From upcoming realms, adorable characters, rides, and more, it’s safe to say players will struggle to run out of jobs to complete in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Now, the developers have announced the first Twitch drops for the game, granting dedicated viewers and players the chance to get hold of some exclusive loot. Here’s how to get hold of the items for yourself, as well as what streamers you need to watch.

It’s worth noting that Twitch drops will be released at the time of the Pride of the Valley update, so you can get the rewards from April 5 onwards.

Disney / Gameloft Twitch drops will introduce new and exclusive loot to decorate the Valley with.

All Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitch drop rewards & required watch time

Each reward can be obtained by watching a streamer for a certain amount of time:

Gamer Mickey Ears Headband: Watch an eligible streamer for 15 minutes.

Watch an eligible streamer for 15 minutes. Gamer Chair: An additional 30 minutes (collectively 45 minutes).

An additional 30 minutes (collectively 45 minutes). Gamer Laptop: An additional 45 minutes (collectively 90 minutes).

An additional 45 minutes (collectively 90 minutes). Comfy Gamer Hoodie: An additional 60 minutes (collectively 150 minutes).

How to get Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitch drops

As announced through the Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitter, you can now get hold of Twitch drops. They’re primarily focused on neon designs, creating an ideal style for an office, or just a little extra light.

Here’s how to get hold of these new Twitch drops so you can decorate your home with more furniture:

Head to the Twitch Drops section on the Dreamlight Valley website. Log into your Twitch account. Log into your Disney Dreamlight Valley account. Watch a participating stream and accumulate viewing minutes. Claim your rewards on Twitch by going to your Twitch Drops inventory. Head into the game and claim your rewards from the Mailbox.

Participating Disney Dreamlight Valley streamers

There are plenty of participating Disney Dreamlight Valley streams to watch, all listed below:

AbdallahSmash

DaniDawnstar

DrGluon

Eeowna

Gab Smolders

Gnu

Iron_Seagull

Lady_Brittany

Lilsimsie

MichelleTanina

MizunoSakura

NinFanGirl

omg_juni

Risshella

SpringSims

TheMavShow

UKSimmer

Ultia

Vixella

For direct links to watch these Twitch streamers, head here.

That’s how to get hold of the first Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitch drops. Be sure to follow the steps carefully, tune into the participating streamers and check your mailbox for your rewards.

