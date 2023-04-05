Disney Dreamlight Valley has introduced a brand new way to get around quickly, and players already want to give it a go. So, here’s how to hover in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

The Pride of the Valley update is introducing a variety of new content, from a Lion King realm to a new Disney park Star Path. However, it can often be a little tricky to meet all the new characters or explore your valley when you’re walking so slowly.

Thankfully, the developers of Disney Dreamlight Valley have now introduced a new way to glide around your world. Hovering is now available in Disney Dreamlght Valley as of April 5, 2023, allowing players to get around much quicker, and in style. So, here’s how you can hover in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to hover & increase movement speed

Disney / Gameloft Get around Disney Dreamlight Valley much faster by hovering.

Thanks to the game’s patch notes, we now know how to hover in Disney Dreamlight Valley. However, it will require a bit of preparation before.

The first thing you’ll want to do is gain the ‘well-fed’ bonus, which can be earned by eating cooked meals when your energy bar is already filled. The bonus will look like a gold bar rather than the blue, and will now give you more chances of critical results, among the ability to hover.

So, to hover in Disney Dreamlight Valley, all you need to do is get the well-fed bonus and your character will start magically sliding around your world, with an increased movement speed. It’s that easy, as long as you find the foods with the best energy recovery.

That’s everything you need to know about how to hover in Disney Dreamlight Valley. For more tips, tricks, and guides, take a look at our other Disney Dreamlight Valley content:

