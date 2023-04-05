Disney Dreamlight Valley has two wild new characters joining the fray in its fourth update, so here’s how to unlock Simba and Nala in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

New characters are constantly arriving in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but few are as highly anticipated as The Lion King’s Nala and Simba – especially following the recent arrival of Scar in the game’s second major update.

However, these characters won’t simply appear in your Valley like Scar. Instead, you’ll have to work to bring them back.

So, with that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about how to unlock Simba and Nala in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to unlock Simba & Nala in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft

Simba and Nala are locked behind a Lion King Realm door, so the first thing you’ll need to do is head over to the Disney Castle in the back of the Valley.

Once you’re inside, head to the second floor and find the door with the paw mark on it. Then, spend 10,000 Dreamlight to open said door.

If you need more Dreamlight, we recommend completing Dreamlight Duties by cooking, talking to villagers, or farming for ingredients.

Complete their quests

Once you’ve unlocked the Realm door, you’ll need to complete the Eyes In The Dark questline to unlock Nala first. For more information on how to complete this questline, take a look at our handy guide.

After finishing this quest, the next step is to place Pride Rock in your village. It’ll cost you 15,000 Star Coins to build, which should be relatively easy to get after selling a few fish or following our guide to get rich quick. Doing all of this will unlock Nala.

Next, you’ll need to unlock Simba by completing the Stars to Guide Us questline. You can see how to complete that quest with our guide.

