What is the Golden Potato code in Disney Dreamlight Valley & how to claim it

Disney Dreamlight Valley has revealed its first redeemable code, rewarding players with a mysterious Golden Potato. But what does it do and how can you get hold of your own? We have all the answers here.

Disney Dreamlight Valley has had a code section since it came out in September 2022, but no codes have been released for the game until now. The Golden Potato code was hidden within a promotional image shared to the game’s Discord until some eagle-eyed players spotted it and shared it with the world.

Since then, thousands of players have redeemed their Golden Potato. But what is this mysterious food used for and how can you get hold of one yourself? We have all the answers so you don’t miss out on Disney Dremalight Valleys’ first easter egg.

What is the Golden Potato code?

The code you need to unlock the Golden Potato is: GPOT-OATO-LDFS-ENNM

Discovered in the Disney Dreamlight Valley Discord after the code was hidden in a Halloween promotional image, the Golden Potato code is the “first easter egg” in the game. Inputting the code will grant players a Golden Potato, although what it’s used for is still currently a mystery.

Players have cooked with it, given it as gifts, and even eaten it to no avail. While there is no answer for what the Golden Potato does in Disney Dreamlight Valley, we will be updating this article as soon as an answer is revealed so be sure to check back soon.

How to claim the Golden Potato code in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft Be sure to put the code in carefully as it is case-sensitive.

To claim the Golden Potato code in Disney Dreamlight Valley you will need to follow a few steps.

Load up your game. Head into the settings. Go to the Help section. Copy and paste the code into the Redemption code box: GPOT-OATO-LDFS-ENNM Click claim and head to your mailbox. The Golden Potato will be waiting for you.

A while after the code was initially discovered the code stopped working with players reporting their code was unsuccessful. However, it has now been restored and will work for players who are yet to claim their mysterious Golden Potato.

That’s everything we know about the Golden Potato code as well as how to redeem it. While trying to figure out what it’s for, take a look at some of our other Disney Dreamlight Valley guides:

