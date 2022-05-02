“Broken” Warzone sniper loadout is deleting players with one-shot kills

Call of Duty YouTuber IceManIsaac has revealed a Vanguard sniper loadout that is so “broken” that it might need to be patched seeing as you can one-shot players to the head and chest.

The Warzone Pacific season 3 update brought about the biggest shake-up to the meta that the battle royale has seen in quite some time, with sniper rifles finally going under the knife and receiving nerfs.

Both the Kar98 and Swiss K31 – which have dominated the meta for well over a year – have fallen by the wayside as players have started gravitating towards other long-range weapons.

The likes of the ZRG 20mm, 3-line Rifle, and AX-50 sniper have gotten some shine as a result, but the Type 99 from Vanguard might be the pick of the bunch as its damage is currently “broken” and can one-shot enemies to the chest.

Warzone guru IceManIsaac highlighted the sniper in his May 1 video, revealing that the Type 99 can deal 300 damage to both the head and the chest within 44 meters.

While some players might want a bit more range from their sniper, there isn’t another option that matches the Type 99’s power and ADS speed, and he believes it should get addressed by the devs before long. “This is broken, this will get patched,” the YouTuber said. “This will wreak havoc on Rebirth and Caldera, this is not intentional.”

There is no broken attachment that makes the sniper so OP this time around, given that it is a pretty standard build using the MX Silencer, Shiraishi 712mm barrel, the Klauser 5-round mags, and Vital perk.

Broken Type 99 sniper loadout in Warzone

Muzzle : MX Silencer

: MX Silencer Barrel : Shiraishi 712mm Sniper

: Shiraishi 712mm Sniper Optic : SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock : Removed Stock

: Removed Stock Underbarrel : Heavy Foregrip

: Heavy Foregrip Magazine : 8mm Klauser 5-round mags

: 8mm Klauser 5-round mags Ammo : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Fabric Grip

: Fabric Grip Perk 1 : Vital

: Vital Perk 2: On-Hand

Why the Type 99 just has busted damage is anyone’s guess, but it’s not like we haven’t seen it happen in Warzone before.

Whenever a weapon gets too far out of line, the developers typically do reign it back in before long. Though, who knows when that will be this time around.