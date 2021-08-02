Ultimate Warzone event calendar: every August tournament & start dates

With Warzone events only becoming more popular, there’s almost always something big on the horizon. Here’s a comprehensive tournament calendar to keep on top of all the biggest tournaments moving forward.
Tens of thousands in prizing is up for grabs almost every week as the frequency of Warzone events continues to spike. From major Activision-backed tournaments to smaller community competitions, there’s always plenty to keep track of.
Regardless of who your favorite streamers are, it can often be a challenge in its own right just keeping on top of what they’re playing in. So to make things easier, we’ve put together a Warzone calendar to track every big tournament.
As new events are announced, we’ll keep you updated here so you never miss any of the biggest moments.
Warzone event calendar – August 2021
|
August 2021 (All times PT)
|Sunday
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|1
|2
|3
$300K World Series of Warzone: Trios EU (Draft)
|4
$300K World Series of Warzone: Trios EU
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
$25K Cracked Creator finals
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
|25
|26
|27
|28
|29
|30
|31
August 3 & 4 – World Series of Warzone returns in EU
After more than a month off, the World Series of Warzone is finally back. Following the first $300K NA tournament on June 24, EU is now in the spotlight.
Another $300K is on the line as the region’s best are all set to duke it out. The draft is scheduled for a 9AM PT | 5PM BST start on August 3 with the actual competition kicking off at the same time on August 4.
August 9 – $25,000 Cracked Creator finals
BoomTV’s $50K Cracked Creator series is close to winding down. Following three separate qualifying rounds, the $25K finals are currently locked in for August 9. No exact start time has yet been confirmed.
Check here for a complete recap of the action thus far along with a look at who’s in the finals.
With new Warzone events announced almost every week, we’ll keep you updated right here with all the latest.