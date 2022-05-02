Swagg reveals meta Warzone AK-47 loadout that dominates in Season 3

The Cold War AK-47 has been steadily creeping up the Warzone popularity rankings and Swagg has the perfect loadout to maximize its damage in Season 3.

Warzone’s Season 3 update is well underway and the recent weapon balance changes have shaken up the current Assault Rifle meta. While the XM4 and Cooper Carbine still continue to prove popular, it’s the Cold War AK-47 that has climbed up the meta rankings.

In fact, this deadly AR has recently claimed a top-three spot amongst the game’s best loadouts in Warzone, securing a whopping 5.71% pick rate. The AK-47 has an incredibly high damage output, which enables players to decimate foes in close to mid-range firefights.

In order to capitalize on this AR’s dominance in Season 3, Swagg has created the best AK-47 loadout you can use to gain a competitive edge over the competition.

Swagg’s best Cold War AK-47 loadout

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 20″ Spetsnaz RPK Barrel

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Ammunition: Bakelit 60 Rnd

Despite the AK-47 having a very quick TTK, it does have a fairly punchy recoil pattern. This can make landing shots at range rather tricky, particularly if you don’t heighten the gun’s accuracy with the right attachments.

In order to make the AK-47 a lot more manageable when fired full-auto, Swagg has attached the 20″ Spetsnaz RPK Barrel, GRU Suppressor, and Axial Arms 3x. All three of these attachments greatly reduce the vertical and horizontal bounce, giving you greater accuracy across all engagement ranges.

Timestamp of 0:46

This is particularly useful as both the GRU Suppressor and 20″ Spetsnaz RPK Barrel also increase the AR’s range. Combine this with the added magnification from the Axial Arms 3x, and you can comfortably land mid-range shots without having to constantly wrestle for control.

To mitigate the slower ADS time from the Optic and Bakelit 60 Rnd, Swagg has attached the Spetsnaz Field Grip. While you’ll still want to switch to your SMG in close-quarter firefights, the added speed can help with zapping onto targets.

Lastly, the Bakelit 60 Rnd provides the maximum amount of ammunition and provides plenty of rounds to down multiple targets. Swagg’s deadly AK-47 loadout is certainly one you’ll want to try in Season 3, so be sure to take it for a spin when you next drop into Caldera.