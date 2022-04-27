All weapon buffs & nerfs in Warzone Season 3 update

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific’s Season 3 update is out now and things are about to change. With nerfs to all the Sniper Rifles in the game and a second pass on the MP-40 holding onto much of the spotlight, here are all of the differences in this patch.

Warzone typically enters into a new era of gameplay after every major patch. Just like the Vanguard integration brought the Cooper Carbine, STG, and MP40 into the meta, each new season hopes to bring a fresh coat of paint to the BR experience.

That looks to be the case yet again as the Season 3 patch notes bring one of the biggest sets of weapon changes in the title’s three-year history.

Not even the most beloved of loadouts were safe from this tuning run.

Warzone Pacific Season 3 nerfs

Since boosting HP on Caldera to 150 the devs noticed that snipers were becoming increasingly common in the playerbase, as getting a headshot meant not having to engage with stronger, healthier enemies like intended.

To counterbalance this, not all sniper rifles will be able to one-shot kill anymore and damage range will determine the lethality potential of some others.

These are the snipers that can no longer one-shot enemies:

Rytec AMR (MW)

Dragunov (MW)

M82 (BOCW)

The list of guns that have limited one-shot headshot potential is a little bit longer and more complicated:

Marksman Rifle Charlie (MW)

SP-R 208 (MW)

Pelington 703 (BOCW)

Swiss K31 (BOCW)

Type 99 (VG)

Kar98k (VG)

This means that only the HDR, ZRG, 3-Line, Gorenko, and AX-50 have not been targeted.

There were a ton of small changes in this update but we’ll highlight the ones most likely to affect the meta.

Both the Owen Gun and MP40 saw some nerfs to their most popular attachments while the Bren’s changes highlighted reductions in range and accuracy:

MP40 (Vanguard)

VDD 189mm Short Barrel Min Damage decreased to 23, down from 24 Upper and Lower Torso Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.04, down from 1.1



Owen Gun (Vanguard)

7.62 Gorenko 33 Round Mags Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.17, down from 1.3

7.62 Gorenko 72 Round Drums Head Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.47, down from 1.5 Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.17, down from 1.3

Hockenson 142mm Rapid Fire Rate decreased to 16%, down from 19%



Bren LMG (Vanguard)

Max Damage decreased to 32, down from 34 Min Damage decreased to 28, down from 30 6.5 Sakura 40 Round Mags Horizontal Recoil Control decreased to 14%, down from 20% Vertical Recoil Control decreased to 14%, down from 18% Queen’s 775m Scepter Horizontal Recoil Control decreased to 23%, down from 40% Vertical Recoil Control decreased to 20%, down from 40% Queen’s 705mm Royal Horizontal Recoil Control decreased to 31%, down from 38% Tight Grip

Recoil Control greatly decreased



Warzone Pacific Season 3 weapon buffs: STG-44, Volk

The two most notable bumps in potential are undoubtedly the STG-44 and the Volkssturmgewehr.

Attachment changes to the former should give it a well-defined space among the AR category while the Volk will be getting a bump in accuracy and damage range

STG-44 (Vanguard)

.30 Russian Short 45 Round Mags Damage Range decreased to 10%, down from 20% Horizontal Recoil Control penalty decreased to -23%, down from -25% Vertical Recoil Control penalty decreased to -18%, down from 20% Visual Recoil decreased

7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags Damage Range penalty removed Bullet Velocity penalty removed

Krausnick 620mm Precision Bullet Velocity increased to 40%, up from 30% Now increases Damage Range by 20%

VDD 320mm 02B Bullet Velocity increased to 30%, up from -12% Damage Range increased to 10%, up from -10% Horizontal Recoil Control penalty decreased to -18%, down from -25% Initial Firing Recoil penalty decreased to -10%, down from -20%

VDD 760mm 05B Damage Range increased to 35%, up from 15% Bullet Velocity increased to 50%, up from 40%



Volk (Vanguard)

7.62 Gorenko 30 Round Mags Bullet Velocity penalty removed Damage Range penalty removed

7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags Bullet Velocity penalty removed Damage Range penalty removed

Krausnick 428mm 05V Bullet Velocity increased to 50%, up from 40%

Reisdorf 407mm Custom Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30% Now increases Damage Range by 26%

VDD 287mm Bullet Velocity increased to -10%, up from -12% Horizontal Recoil Control penalty decreased to -21%, down from -25% Vertical Recoil Control penalty decreased to -12%, down from -50%



With such sweeping changes across the board, it’s going to take some time for the real top dogs to emerge and a new meta to form.

There’s no doubt that the upcoming week will be a huge one in terms of shaping the new meta, so keep your eyes peeled for any early favorites that emerge through the fog.