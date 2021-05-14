When is CoD Warzone Mobile coming out? Release date, rumors, more - Dexerto

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile is coming to smartphone devices, but when can you sign up and begin dropping into Verdansk?

With the success of titles like Call of Duty Mobile and PUBG Mobile, it makes sense that Warzone is finally coming to smartphone devices. There’s no denying just how popular Activision’s battle royale title is, but Warzone could reach even new heights when the game launches on mobile. The move to mobile certainly makes sense, especially given how vast this market is.

Even Respawn recently announced the release of Apex Legends Mobile, so it was only a matter of time before Warzone made the jump to the small screen. Whether the mobile version of Warzone will be integrated with the PC and console version remains to be seen, but we do know a few things about the upcoming release.

When is Call of Duty Warzone Mobile coming out?

While Activision has yet to announce an official release date for Warzone Mobile, we do know that it is coming. Activision originally posted a call to arms for mobile developers on LinkedIn, which contained some interesting details:

“Activision Mobile has put up new roles! Teams are focused on Live Operations and content expansion across CoD Mobile and Warzone. Our dev teams are dedicated to mobile and comprised of all major disciplines.”

If that wasn’t enough, a CoD Mobile survey hinted at Warzone’s Verdansk appearing at some point in the future. For now, though, players will need to sit tight until Activision announces a statement on the game’s release date.

Is Call of Duty Warzone coming to Call of Duty Mobile?

Originally, the Call of Duty Mobile survey made it sound like Verdansk would be coming in a future update. However, the Activision LinkedIn page has been advertising numerous roles geared towards mobile development.

While it’s still early days, this post does suggest that Warzone will likely be getting its own standalone mobile launch. It would also be strange if Warzone was released on CoD Mobile, especially given the game already has its own dedicated battle royale mode.

For now, though, that’s all the details we have one Warzone Mobile. Be sure to check back here for all the latest news and updates.