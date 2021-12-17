How to level up Vanguard weapons fast for Warzone

The Warzone Pacific update arrived on December 8 and, with regular weapon balancing changes and meta shifts, players are looking for the quickest way to level up Vanguard weapons. Luckily, there are a few tricks to make the process significantly easier.

Leveling up weapons in Warzone can be one of the most arduous tasks in the game. It’s incredibly frustrating when the gun you’ve been working on receives huge nerfs and is no longer viable, and now you’ve got to find which guns are new to the meta and unlock the right attachments for them.

Luckily, there are certain ways to make this process much quicker, whether you’re only a Warzone player or you own a copy of CoD: Vanguard.

Advertisement

Here’s how you can get gun XP as quick as possible to get your weapons up to level 70 in no time at all.

Fastest way to level up Vanguard guns for Warzone

Plunder weapon XP trick

As explained by ModernWarzone’s DougDagnabbit, this Plunder method is the fastest way to level up your guns, saying that you could even fully max out a weapon in just one hour.

Plunder has long been Warzone players’ preferred mode to level it up, but it’s even easier in Caldera. Here’s the process:

On your chosen gun, add the “Surplus” perk Use a double XP token in Warzone Go into Plunder Get as many kills as possible with the weapon Grab any bounties or big game bounties

As Doug says, doing this method could earn you around 110,000 XP in an hour, getting you well on your way.

How to get 110,000 Weapon XP in 30 minutes, over 3500 Weapon XP a minute! 1. Pop a double XP token in #Warzone

2. Go into plunder

3. Drop in and get as many kills as possible with a weapon using the surplus perk.

4. Grab any bounties or big game bounties that are convenient — DougDagnabbit (@dougdagnabbit) December 17, 2021

Loop Top Secret contracts

The new Top Secret contracts in Warzone Pacific are also a great way to level up your weapons, especially if the above Plunder method is indeed patched like some suspect it will be.

Advertisement

Warzone pro IceManIsaac showed off his Top Secret contract trick, doing as many as possible and going up by 16 levels in just 10 minutes.

Level up in Vanguard multiplayer

The fastest way to level up your Vanguard guns in multiplayer is simple: hop into Blitz matches and small maps and just get as many kills as possible.

As always we recommend using 2XP tokens when possible, and also check if any Operators favor the gun you’re trying to level up at the time, as this will make the process significantly quicker.

Also make sure to use the Surplus Kit on any weapons on which it is available, earning yourself even more XP as you go.

Advertisement

Level up in Vanguard Zombies

JGOD himself actually found a genius way to quickly level up guns in Vanguard’s Zombies mode, but it’s not all that entertaining so you’ll have to be committed.

As shown in the video below, hopping into Zombies and racking up a few kills in (he says approximately 35 zombies killed) before backing out and starting again. You can also just melee the zombies to make the process slightly easier.

Using a New Leveling Strat for Zombies was able to get 3 pistols Max Level today. 7/7 Rifles

6/6 SMGs

1/4 Shotguns

3/4 LMGs

3/3 MRs

0/3 SRs

5/5 Pistols 25/32 Max Level Weapons Yes I did this for 8 hours, tedious but efficient #Vanguard pic.twitter.com/6WSCrxju11 — James – JGOD (@JGODYT) November 23, 2021

Overall, there are plenty of options when it comes to leveling up your Vanguard weapons, and some are better than others.

We would recommend trying the Plunder method as much as possible, especially if it is due to be patched soon to stop players from abusing it.

Advertisement

Besides that, just do what you enjoy the most, as ultimately that’s going to be the easiest for you!