Best Warzone loadouts used by Aydan, HusKerrs, Symfuhny, more - Dexerto

Call of Duty: Warzone’s best players grind to discover the best weapon classes. Here are the best loadouts, for every single gun across Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War, from top streamers like Aydan, HusKerrs, Symfuhny and TeePee.

Should you want to try out a new weapon class in Warzone, the best inspiration for a loadout comes from the game’s best streamers, who run Verdansk like a full-time job. To help their fans, some of the battle royale’s best have compiled spreadsheets with preferred classes and attachments for every gun they’ve used.

Whether used to find specific gun classes or simply to compare attachment choices, these spreadsheets provide an excellent resource. Here is every weapon class and loadout from four top players: Aydan ‘Aydan’ Conrad, Jordan ‘HusKerrs’ Thomas, Mason ‘Symfuhny’ Lanier and Tyler ‘TeePee’ Polchow.

Aydan’s best Warzone loadouts

The highest earner in Warzone and a monthly fixture among the best seven players, Aydan is the premier source of inspiration for weapon classes and loadouts (for controller players in particular).

While Aydan’s sheet doesn’t include perks, he uses Double Time, Ghost or Overkill and Amped. What it does include is 36 of the guns he has used in Warzone (23 from Modern Warfare, 13 from Cold War). You can find Aydan’s loadouts sheet here.

HusKerrs’ best Warzone loadouts

The second-highest earner in Warzone, Husk is widely considered to be among the best PC players in the world. His loadouts spreadsheet includes 32 weapons (four Cold War weapons and 28 Modern Warfare guns — including hip-fire variants for submachine guns).

Ever gracious, Husk has also included all of his perks, settings and equipment on the spreadsheet, as well as color-coded highlights for his currently preferred loadout. You can find HusKerrs’ classes sheet here.

Symfuhny’s best Warzone loadouts

While Symfuhny doesn’t compete in Warzone tourneys at the moment, citing issues with hackers and glitches, he was one of the best in the world when he did. He still plays daily and, as a very unique player, provides some interesting loadout options.

Originally a pioneer of the RAM 7, Sym has moved toward the AMAX and FFAR this season, but his list includes 43 guns (27 from MW, 16 from BOCW). You can find all of Symfuhny’s loadouts, with every preferred attachment, here.

TeePee’s best Warzone loadouts

A former CoD pro, current Call of Duty League analyst and Warzone competitor, TeePee has big brains and experience to match his talents. As such, it should be no surprise that he has the most comprehensive list of weapon loadouts.

TeeP’s spreadsheet includes preferred gun attachments for 58 weapons (37 from MW, 19 from CW). You can find TeePee’s loadouts sheet here.

With weapon tuning updates, these classes are all subject to change. Each streamer updates their spreadsheets at a different pace, so feel free to check into their stream to make sure they’ve listed their most up-to-date classes.

We will update this list as more streamers put spreadsheets together, but these are the best options from those available at the moment.