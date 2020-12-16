Logo
Best Mac-10 Warzone loadout: Attachments and perks setup

Published: 16/Dec/2020 12:52 Updated: 31/Dec/2020 12:53

by James Busby
MAC-10 Warzone
Activision / Treyarch

Warzone’s massive Season 1 update has finally dropped and players from around the world have been busy using the game’s new Cold War guns. The MAC-10 is one SMG that has proved incredibly popular amongst the pros. Find out which attachments you should equip to make the strongest MAC-10 loadout.

While the MP5 has dominated the Warzone meta since the game launched, the MAC-10 aims to change this. This pint-sized SMG comes packed with a lightning-fast rate of fire, ludicrous hip-fire accuracy, and decent damage to boot. While the MP5 continues to be a popular pick, this iconic SMG’s days could soon be numbered.  

Whether the MAC-10 will be as meta-defining as the MP5 remains to be seen, but early impressions suggest it’s definitely a strong contender for the top tier crown. After all, being able to melt your foes in close-quarter firefights is always going to be imperative for any Warzone player looking to claim a dominant win. 

In order to help you get the most out of the MAC-10 in Warzone Season 1, we’ve made the following loadout below.

Best MAC-10 attachments for Warzone

MAC-10
Activision / Treyarch
This MAC-10 loadout is great for those close-quarter scenarios.
  • Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
  • Barrel: 5.3” Extended 
  • Laser: Steady Aim laser
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip 
  • Ammunition: 43 Rnd Drum

Both Verdansk and Rebirth Island offer plenty of opportunities for players to sneak up on their foes and deliver some speedy close-quarter kills. Not only does this loadout bolster the MAC-10’s accuracy, it also gives you the control needed to down multiple foes. 

First up is the Agency Suppressor. As the name suggests, this noise-reducing attachment keeps your shots concealed and also diminishes vertical recoil. This muzzle is a must for those of you who wish to creep up on your targets before sending a hail of bullets their way. 

The 5.3″ Extended barrel improves the MAC-10’s bullet velocity, which creates more opportunities to hit targets outside of close-quarter scenarios. While you’ll mainly want to use this SMG in more intimate areas of the map, the extra range can really help in those situations where you’re caught reloading your AR. 

MAC-10
Activision / Treyarch
Only time will tell whether the MAC-10 will dethrone the MP5.

Just like most SMGs, the Steady Aim Laser is a must for those that want to deliver accurate hip fire. Not only will this give you the edge over any opponents that must ADS, it will also help keep you on the move. If you wish to aggressively rush your opponents or prefer the run and gun approach, then this attachment is a must. 

Those of you who have used the MAC-10 will know just how much recoil this SMG can have, so we’ve utilized the Field Agent Foregrip to help control the vertical and horizontal recoil pattern.

Rounding things off at the bottom is the 43 Rnd Mag. While it may not be the biggest clip option, it is the only one that doesn’t decrease the MAC-10’s ADS time. Of course, if you plan on hip firing everything, then you can always switch this out for the Salvo 53-Rnd Fast Mag. 

Best MAC-10 perks, secondary, equipment

MAC-10
Activision / Treyarch
This loadout enables you to be incredibly aggressive across all engagement ranges.
  • Perk 1: EOD
  • Perk 2: Overkill
  • Perk 3: Amped
  • Secondary: DMR 14
  • Lethal: Semtex
  • Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

This loadout uses EOD and Amped to keep you safe from any explosives, while also enabling you to quickly swap weapons. These perks are important for most loadouts, but especially those that rely on the run and gun approach to combat.

Meanwhile, Overkill enables the use of the DMR 14 – arguably the best gun in Warzone Season 1. Not only does this enable you to remain competitive in close-quarter firefights, but it also allows for some incredibly precise mid to long-range kills.

Lastly, both the Semtex and Heartbeat Sensor help with flushing out pesky campers. Simply rush into enemy-controlled buildings and let the bullets and frags fly.

So there you have it, one MAC-10 loadout that can even rival Warzone’s best MP5 builds. If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel.

Parasite reportedly set to join London Royal Ravens for CDL 2021 season

Published: 27/Jan/2021 19:59

by Theo Salaun
parasite london royal ravens
Midnight Esports / Twitter, @RoyalRavens

Recent reports suggest that World Champion Christopher ‘Parasite’ Duarte is set to join the Call of Duty League’s London Royal Ravens, as the CDL team struggles to overcome 2021 visa issues.

Sources have told Dot Esports’ Corey Davis that veteran CoD pro colloquially known as “Haggy” could soon be making his highly anticipated debut in the CDL. A professional competitor since 2011, Parasite couldn’t crack a CDL roster in 2020’s Modern Warfare seaon and was relegated to competing for various Challengers teams during the season.

Now, as the Royal Ravens deal with visa issues surrounding Trei ‘Zer0’ Morris and the recently signed Marcus ‘Afro’ Reid, the team has elected to bring on a player already located in North America to avoid ping issues. 

Should the deal become official, this would put Parasite directly into a starting lineup for the foreseeable future depending on visa developments.

Zer0 London Royal Ravens CDL
MLG
London’s Zer0 is stuck on poor ping while visa issues prevent him from joining the team in the U.S.

According to reports, Royal Ravens have elected to sign Parasite after previous negotiations with WestR’s Paul ‘PaulEhx’ Avila fell through. With the team unable to sign the Challengers standout or get the aforementioned Zer0 and Afro into the United States, they’re apparently turning to the formerly scouted Parasite.

A 2013 world champion, Parasite nearly cracked London’s 2020 roster until the team opted to sign Rhys ‘Rated’ Price instead — who was subsequently benched and now plays Warzone for 100 Thieves.

A year later, visas allow Parasite his chance to assume a starting role in the league. Contract details remain nebulous, but Davis reports that the team has begun scrimming immediately with the new signee. 

London Royal Ravens hosting their home series event
Call of Duty League
The London Royal Ravens are looking to improve upon their above-average 2020 season.

This means that the team has about two weeks to practice, allowing a chance to improve upon a difficult 2-3 loss to the Paris Legion during the CDL Kickoff Classic. London’s first official match will be on February 14, when the team faces the Seattle Surge during the Atlanta FaZe Home Series.

It’s unclear why PaulEhx declined the Royal Ravens offer, but some have speculated it’s because they were only putting forward a short-term contract. If so, then Parasite’s deal may be similarly temporary. Nonetheless, if the deal is finalized, London’s opening lineup should be set.

London Royal Ravens 2021 CDL Lineup (reported)

  • Sean ‘Seany’ O’Connor (Starter)
  • Alex ‘Alexx’ Carpenter (Starter)
  • Thomas ‘Dylan’ Henderson (Starter)
  • Christopher ‘Parasite’ Duarte (Starter)
  • Trei ‘Zer0’ Morris (Substitute)
  • Marcus ‘Afro’ Reid (Substitute)

You can catch up on all of this offseason’s player signings and team changes with our CDL 2021 RosterMania hub.