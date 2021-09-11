When is Warzone Season 6? Start date, content, more

Call of Duty: Vanguard is releasing very soon to the public. However, Warzone Season 6 is still set to release prior to Vanguard being integrated into the game. Here are all the details for Warzone Season 6.

The current Warzone season has just reached its halfway mark with the Season 5 Reloaded update.

With this update, players have seen weapon tuning, new game modes, and new operator skins that are shaking up the game.

While Season 5 has brought tons of hype, Season 6 could push the bar even still, especially with it being the last patch before Vanguard is released.

Warzone Season 6 release date

While there has been no confirmation from Raven Software at the time of writing this, we can take a look at previous seasons and get a good estimate for the next season’s launch.

Since Warzone seasons typically last around eight weeks, it should be expected that Season 6 will be released in that time frame. Season 5 came out on August 13, 2021, so fast-forwarding eight weeks would mean Season 6 will release sometime near October 7.

CoD Vanguard is coming out on November 5, 2021, so this could play a factor in how the next Warzone season will work and when Vanguard will be integrated.

When more information is revealed we will have an update for you.

What content is coming with Warzone Season 6

At the start of a new season, players are greeted with a new battle pass with new operators skins and weapon camos, along with XP Boosts and a chance to earn back some CoD Points.

In previous seasons, there have been new weapons that players could unlock through the battle pass or in-game challenges. So keep an eye out for any new guns that may be coming.

On top of all of this, Sledgehammer Games did confirm a Pacific map will replace Verdansk, so this might be the last season we see the current map.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, Dexerto will stay up-to-date with new Warzone details as the come out.