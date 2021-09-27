Warzone guru JGOD shows why OTs 9 is still the best SMG for controller players

Call of Duty: Warzone players are still trying to figure out the meta as Season 5 wraps up and JGOD might have an answer. The YouTuber revealed that the OTs 9 is still the best SMG after nerfs, especially for controller players.

You can’t only consider how fast a gun kills its opponents when you’re weighing its place in the meta. TTK (time-to-kill) is a valuable metric, but, with close-range, high-mobility guns in particular, other factors come into play.

So, when JGOD tasked himself with determining the optical secondary loadout, he called on a variety of aspects: mobility (movement speed, strafe speed, etc.), iron sights, recoil control, and, of course, damage.

Looking at the two most popular submachine guns, the OTs 9 and Cold War MP5, JGOD explained why the OTs is still king of the castle. And this might be surprising to some, since it got nerfed on September 15.

JGOD’s best Warzone OTs 9 loadout for controller

When the OTs got nerfed most recently, the devs hurt most of its damage, slightly upped its recoil, and buffed its headshot multiplier. After those changes, JGOD’s class emphasizes a mix of mobility and TTK:

Muzzle : GRU Suppressor

Barrel : 8.1” Task Force

Ammunition : VDV 40 Rnd Fast Mag

Rear Grip : Serpent Wrap

Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

Unlike the traditional OTs class, this one prioritizes a Serpent Wrap over Tiger Team to increase ADS (aim-down-sight) speed. And, even after the nerfs, he still thinks this gun is the best SMG around.

To show this, the Verdansk analyst’s video shows differences in everything from recoil to how much of your screen the gun covers — but also in-depth statistics.

OTs 9 vs MP5: Mobility, damage, recoil

As you can see, looking at just the two most statistically dominant SMGs, the CW MP5 actually outclasses the OTs in terms of damage per mag, raw movement speed, and damage at range.

But the OTs has some key traits that make it perfect for controller players, who prefer easier recoil control and weirder movement potential. As such, the OTs 9’s untouched strafe speeds, reload time, recoil control, and iron sights are all massive perks.

With most of the other elements being fairly even, JGOD solidifies the OTs as the top SMG around for controller players. It’s comfortable to handle, does a lot of damage, and lets you bring out cracked movement — all explaining why its users average a top-tier 1.49 K/D.

If you want to mess around with loadouts yourself though, you can check out TrueGameData for some interesting statistical options.