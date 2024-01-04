Best MCW 6.8 Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

You’ll want the best MCW 6.8 Warzone loadout imaginable to get the most out of this powerful marksman rifle, and thankfully we’ve got you covered with this meta loadout.

Marksman Rifles have seen somewhat of a popularity surge in Warzone with the semi-auto precision weapons proving potent. While many players have favored other options, the MCW 6.8 is still worth considering and arguably a little underrated.

This DMR-rendition of the MCW packs a mean punch, offering both great range and extremely controllable recoil. You can spam fire this rifle without having to worry about recoil at all making it a great choice at long range on a larger map like Urzikstan.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With that said, here’s the best MCW 6.8 Warzone loadout to rack up those kills and win plenty of games.

Contents

Best MCW 6.8 Warzone loadout

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel: KAS-10 584mm Mod Barrel

KAS-10 584mm Mod Barrel Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Stock: Exo-Tac

Exo-Tac Magazine: 20 Round Mag

Since the MCW 6.8’s recoil is mostly just visual it’s best to instead prioritize damage range and bullet velocity. To improve these a combination of the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor muzzle and KAS-10 584mm Mod Barrel is recommended with the added suppression being a nice bonus.

By default, the MCW 6.8 does suffer from a lot of idle sway which makes lining shots up much more difficult. To counteract this it’s best to equip the Exo-Tac stock which greatly improves both Aiming Idle Sway and Firing Aim Stability.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The build is rounded off with a 20 Round Mag and Corio Eagleseye 2.5x optic. The larger magazine reduces the frequency you need to reload and makes it possible to chain multiple downs while the Corio is a classic medium to long-range optic, perfect for plays typical of a marksman rifle like the MCW 6.8.

Activision The MCW 6.8 is an easy weapon to use thanks to its immense accuracy and low recoil.

MCW 6.8 Warzone Loadout: Perks and Equipment

Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Focus

Focus Perk 3: Cold-Blooded

Cold-Blooded Perk 4: Shrouded

Shrouded Lethal: Molotov Cocktail

Molotov Cocktail Tactical: Scatter Mine

Even though this isn’t an overly mobile build it’s still worth using Double Time as it simply offers more value than any other Perk 1 or 2 in Warzone. Speaking of Perk 2, Focus works well with it reducing flinch and letting you land shots more easily when under pressure.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Cold-Blooded lends itself well to a marksman rifle like the MCW 6.8 as it prevents enemies using High Alert from benefitting from the Perk. With a precision weapon, this is great as it gives you more time to line up a shot before the other player starts dodging.

In Perk slot 4, Shrouded is an underrated option that automatically deploys a Smoke Grenade whenever you are downed. This can be incredible for denying full kills or even providing your team some much-needed cover during heated fights.

Article continues after ad

The Molotov Cocktail is a solid option for lethal as it provides area denial to prevent teams from pushing you as easily. Finally, a Scatter Mine serves as a strong scouting tool as it will alert you whenever an enemy passes by it.

Article continues after ad

How to unlock MCW 6.8 in Warzone

The MCW 6.8 can be acquired as an Armory Unlock, first accessible from level 25. Once the Armory can be accessed, activate the MCW 6.8 and either complete daily challenges or win enough matches. Alternatively, this grind can be skipped by extracting with an MCW 6.8 in Zombies.

Article continues after ad

Best alternative to MCW 6.8 in Warzone

Not only is the MTZ Interceptor a direct competitor to the MCW 6.8, but it’s also one of the best guns in Warzone altogether. It has unmatched consistency and incredible range making it truly top-tier.

That’s everything you need to know about the best MCW 6.8 Warzone loadout. For more meta builds check out these other guides:

Article continues after ad

Best Warzone Assault Rifle loadouts | Best Holger 26 loadout | Best MTZ-762 loadout | Best MTZ-556 loadout | Best MTZ Interceptor loadout | Best FR 5.56 loadout | Best MCW loadout | Best BAS-B loadout | Best Haymaker loadout | Best Lockwood 680 loadout | Best Riveter loadout | Best AMR9 loadout | Best RAM-7 loadout | Best WSP-9 loadout | Best Pulemyot 762 loadout | Best SVA 545 loadout | Best DG-58 LSW loadout | Best Bruen Mk9 loadout | Best WSP Swarm loadout | Best DG-56 loadout | Best Striker loadout | Best Striker 9 loadout | Best KATT-AMR loadout | Best DM56 loadout | Best Holger 556 loadout | Best Rival-9 loadout