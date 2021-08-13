Best Warzone EM2 class loadout: Attachments, perks, setup

The EM2 assault rifle has landed in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone as part of the Season 5 Battle Pass, and it already looks like it could slot nicely into the Warzone meta.

The Season 5 Battle Pass introduced two new weapons to the game, the EM2 assault rifle and a new SMG called the Tec-9. While the Tec-9 looks like a solid addition to the SMG class, the EM2 could really steal the hearts of some players.

While the weapon recoils slightly more than the standard meta assault rifle, the damage it puts out seeks to balance that, and it’s really able to shred if you hit your shots.

In order to help you get the most out of the EM2 in Warzone, we’ve outlined here the best attachments, perks and overall setup for the EM2, as well as alternative loadouts that could take your fancy.

Best EM2 loadout for Warzone

Attachments

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 27.4” Ranger

27.4” Ranger Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Ammunition: STANAG 50 Rnd

The biggest strength of the EM2 is its damage output, quite simply. It’s not the fastest-firing assault rifle, nor the most sturdy, but the time to kill (TTK) on it is incredibly quick.

For the most part, this is set up like a standard assault rifle build in Warzone. The Agency Suppressor and 27.4” Ranger barrel increase the gun’s effective damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil control, while offering the huge advantage of suppressing your gunfire.

For a long-range weapon, the Axial Arms 3x optic is perfect, while the STANAG 50 Rnd magazine ensures you’ll rarely have to reload mid-gunfight, even if it does lower the ADS speed slightly.

Finally, the Field Agent Grip improves recoil control even more, negating perhaps the biggest drawback of the EM2.

Best EM2 setup (Perks & equipment)

Perk 1: E.O.D

E.O.D Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Amped Secondary: MP5 (Modern Warfare)

MP5 (Modern Warfare) Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Despite the new perks added to Warzone at the start of Season 5, our suggestions follow that of most meta AR loadouts in Verdansk. E.O.D. helps to reduce explosive damage, while Amped makes switching weapons in those close, intense gunfights even quicker.

Finally, Overkill is perfect on your first loadout so you can easily run an SMG with it, but if you’re approaching the later stages of the game, you might want to set up a class with Ghost too.

As for your lethal and tactical equipment, these are pretty much bog-standard. You might wish to swap out a Heartbeat Sensor for Stun Grenades if you’re in the later stages of the game and most players have Ghost, but this comes down to personal preference.

How to unlock the EM2 in Warzone

Unlocking the EM2 in Warzone isn’t a tough task. All you have to do is reach Tier 15 of the Season 5 Battle Pass.

If you buy the Season 5 Battle Pass Bundle for 2400 CoD Points, you’ll have the EM2 from the offset. You’ll also unlock the incredible Kyubi Kitsune skin if you get it before August 31.

Alternative to the EM2 loadout

If you enjoy the high damage stats of the EM2 but looking for something a little more sturdy when gunning down opponents, you can’t go far wrong with the tried-and-true C58.

There are several viable ARs right now, including the FARA 83, Krig 6 and Grau among others, but the C58 slightly edges out the others due to its damage output.

At the end of the day, though, it all comes down to personal preference, so be sure to try out the EM2 and see how it feels for you.