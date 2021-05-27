Warzone May 27 update: AMAX & FARA nerf, Cargo truck changes, more - Dexerto

A Warzone update has arrived on May 27 making a number of significant changes to the title including decreased Cargo Truck spawns and various weapon changes.
Raven Software announced the introduction of a brand new patch on May 27 and it’s certainly going to shake up the game’s meta, let’s check out exactly what’s been changed.
Warzone May 27 update patch notes
Gameplay
- Cargo Truck spawn rates for Verdansk Solo BR mode have been reduced to 5 (static) from a range of 16 to 20.
– This change will take effect when our Playlist update goes live later today.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed additional map locations in Verdansk that allowed players to reach out-of-bounds areas.
- Fixed additional collision issues with various elements across Verdansk allowing players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.
- Fixed a bug where vehicles could down or kill squad mates.
- Fixed an issue in Nakatomi Plaza where the vault access denied audio could be heard throughout the entire building.
– Because we can’t trust you to realize that once access has been denied, you should walk away from the button and not try again… and over again… and over again.
- Fixed a bug preventing the Ballistic Knife Camouflage skins from unlocking upon completing their respective requirements.
- Fixed a bug where the Swat 5mw Laser Sight for Sniper Rifles was not displaying Aiming Stability as a pro.
- Fixed the incorrect labeling of Sniper Rifle Echo as Sniper Rifle Delta.
Weapons
- CR-56 AMAX
– Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.62 to 1.5
- FARA 83
– Recoil pattern adjusted
– Hip Spread increased
- Tactical Rifle Charlie
– Recoil magnitude decreased
- LW3 – Tundra
– Base optic adjusted
Attachments
- Axial Arms 3x
– Optic reworked
- Royal & Kross 4x
– Optic reworked
- SUSAT Multizoom
– Optic reworked
- Suppressor (LMG)
– ADS Speed increased from 2% to 3.5%
– Sprint to Fire Speed increased from 4% to 5%