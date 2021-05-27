 Warzone May 27 update: AMAX & FARA nerf, Cargo truck changes, more - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

Warzone May 27 update: AMAX & FARA nerf, Cargo truck changes, more

Published: 27/May/2021 16:24

by Alex Garton
Warzone patch May 27
Treyarch/Activision

Share

Warzone

A Warzone update has arrived on May 27 making a number of significant changes to the title including decreased Cargo Truck spawns and various weapon changes.

Raven Software announced the introduction of a brand new patch on May 27 and it’s certainly going to shake up the game’s meta, let’s check out exactly what’s been changed.

Warzone May 27 update patch notes

Gameplay

  • Cargo Truck spawn rates for Verdansk Solo BR mode have been reduced to 5 (static) from a range of 16 to 20.
    – This change will take effect when our Playlist update goes live later today.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed additional map locations in Verdansk that allowed players to reach out-of-bounds areas.
  • Fixed additional collision issues with various elements across Verdansk allowing players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.
  • Fixed a bug where vehicles could down or kill squad mates.
  • Fixed an issue in Nakatomi Plaza where the vault access denied audio could be heard throughout the entire building.
    – Because we can’t trust you to realize that once access has been denied, you should walk away from the button and not try again… and over again… and over again.
  • Fixed a bug preventing the Ballistic Knife Camouflage skins from unlocking upon completing their respective requirements.
  • Fixed a bug where the Swat 5mw Laser Sight for Sniper Rifles was not displaying Aiming Stability as a pro.
  • Fixed the incorrect labeling of Sniper Rifle Echo as Sniper Rifle Delta.

Weapons

  • CR-56 AMAX
    – Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.62 to 1.5
  • FARA 83
    – Recoil pattern adjusted
    – Hip Spread increased
  • Tactical Rifle Charlie
    – Recoil magnitude decreased
  • LW3 – Tundra
    – Base optic adjusted

Attachments

  • Axial Arms 3x
    – Optic reworked
  • Royal & Kross 4x
    – Optic reworked
  • SUSAT Multizoom
    – Optic reworked
  • Suppressor (LMG)
    – ADS Speed increased from 2% to 3.5%
    – Sprint to Fire Speed increased from 4% to 5%
Advertisement
Advertisement