Warzone May 27 update: AMAX & FARA nerf, Cargo truck changes, more - Dexerto

A Warzone update has arrived on May 27 making a number of significant changes to the title including decreased Cargo Truck spawns and various weapon changes.

Raven Software announced the introduction of a brand new patch on May 27 and it’s certainly going to shake up the game’s meta, let’s check out exactly what’s been changed.

Warzone May 27 update patch notes

Gameplay

Cargo Truck spawn rates for Verdansk Solo BR mode have been reduced to 5 (static) from a range of 16 to 20.

– This change will take effect when our Playlist update goes live later today.

Bug Fixes

Fixed additional map locations in Verdansk that allowed players to reach out-of-bounds areas.

Fixed additional collision issues with various elements across Verdansk allowing players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed a bug where vehicles could down or kill squad mates.

Fixed an issue in Nakatomi Plaza where the vault access denied audio could be heard throughout the entire building.

Fixed a bug preventing the Ballistic Knife Camouflage skins from unlocking upon completing their respective requirements.

Fixed a bug where the Swat 5mw Laser Sight for Sniper Rifles was not displaying Aiming Stability as a pro.

Fixed the incorrect labeling of Sniper Rifle Echo as Sniper Rifle Delta.

Weapons

CR-56 AMAX

– Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.62 to 1.5

FARA 83

– Recoil pattern adjusted

– Hip Spread increased

Tactical Rifle Charlie

– Recoil magnitude decreased

LW3 – Tundra

– Base optic adjusted

Attachments