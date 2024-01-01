Best Warzone One Shot Sniper loadouts: Attachments & builds ranked

Sniping in Warzone has always been an integral part of Call of Duty’s battle royale, but not all of its snipers are worth using. Here’s our breakdown of the best one shot sniper loadouts to use in Warzone, ranked from worst to best.

Back in the original Warzone, sniping was incredibly strong with powerhouses like the Kar98k and 3-Line Rifle running the show. Its sequel nerfed snipers heavily leaving them in a difficult spot and almost permanently out of Warzone’s meta.

The arrival of the Warzone Season 1 and Urzikstan has seen snipers gain popularity once again. A big part of that is that there’s now several one shot options all benefitting from a range of playstyles.

There are currently four different snipers capable of downing enemies in a single shot and this is our ranking of them.

Best Warzone One Shot Snipers, ranked

4. FJX Imperium

Best FJX Imperium Warzone Loadout

Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor L

Sonic Suppressor L Optic: KR Intlas LSJ-3

KR Intlas LSJ-3 Stock: FJX Kilo-Tac

FJX Kilo-Tac Ammunition: .408 Explosive

.408 Explosive Bolt: FJX Blast

While the Intervention may be as stylish as it is iconic, this reimagination of the anti-materiel rifle isn’t all that great. It has the slightly lower bullet velocity than the other one-shot MW2 snipers but fails to make up elsewhere. It’s not a terrible choice but there’s little reason to use the Imperium over its competition.

3. Victus XMR

Best Victus XMR Warzone Loadout

Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor XL

Sonic Suppressor XL Optic: KR Intlas LSJ-3

KR Intlas LSJ-3 Stock: XRK Rise 50

XRK Rise 50 Ammunition: .50 Cal Explosive

.50 Cal Explosive Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

The Victus XMR is a solid choice thanks to its above-average ADS speed and bullet velocity. It does struggle when used at long distances – beyond 150 meters – but is still a good option for sniping more aggressively at close to medium range.

2. MCPR-300

Best MCPR-300 Warzone Loadout

Barrel: 22″ OMX-456

22″ OMX-456 Optic: KR Intlas LSJ-3

KR Intlas LSJ-3 Stock: FSS Merc Stock

FSS Merc Stock Ammunition: .300 Mag Explosive

.300 Mag Explosive Magazine: 5 Round Mag

CoD’s latest rendition of the ever-popular Barrett is the best MW2 sniper to use in Warzone. The MCPR-300 is effectively a better Victus XMR offering comparable bullet velocity but noticeably better ADS speed. It is the best choice for aggressive sniping and can be lethal in the hands of a skilled player.

1. KATT-AMR

Best KATT-AMR Warzone Loadout

Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor XL

Sonic Suppressor XL Barrel: Zang-34 Barrel

Zang-34 Barrel Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: Tactical Stock Pad

Tactical Stock Pad Ammunition: .50 Cal Spire Point Rounds

Introduced with the MW3 integration, the KATT-AMR is the only new sniper rifle capable of one-shot kills. Furthermore, it can do so without having to use a special ammunition type giving it twice the bullet velocity of its competitors. That’s alone is more than enough to make it the best one-shot sniper in Warzone.

That’s all you need to know about the best snipers to use in Warzone. For more Warzone tips and tricks check out some of our other content here on Dexerto:

