Transformers: Rise of the Beasts soundtrack & songs

The Transformers: Rise of the Beasts soundtrack featuring 90s hip-hop beats is out now – so, here’s the tracklist with all the songs in the movie as well as information on the score and how to stream both albums.

Transformers’ toy line has spawned a massive media franchise, with the late 00s seeing the arrival of Michael Bay’s movie series. Though the love-it-or-hate-it Bayformers concluded with 2017’s The Last Knight, a reboot arrived the following year with the well-received Bumblebee.

Rise of the Beasts serves as a sequel to the film, and is set in 1994 – seven years after the events of its predecessor. And with a ‘90s setting, it’s only fair that the movie gets a soundtrack to match.

With Transformers: Rise of the Beasts arriving in cinemas this week, here’s a rundown of the movie’s soundtrack and score so you can queue up the songs to turn up to the maximal.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts soundtrack tracklist

The Transformers: Rise of the Beasts soundtrack is available to stream on Spotify now. It features a number of ‘90s hip-hop tracks, as well as an original collaboration between Tobe Nwigwe, Nas, and Jacob Banks called ‘On My Soul’. You can check out the full list of songs below:

‘C.R.E.A.M.’ – Wu-Tang Clan

‘Check The Rhime’ – A Tribe Called Quest

‘Anything (Old Skool Radio Version)’ – SWV

‘Represent’ – Nas

‘Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat)’ – Digable Planets

‘The Choice Is Yours’ – Black Sheep

‘Mama Said Knock You Out (Sam Wilkes Remix)’ – LL Cool J

‘Hypnotize’ –Notorious B.I.G.

‘On My Soul’ – Tobe Nwigwe, Nas & Jacob Banks

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the selection, director Stephen Caple Jr grew excited about the “‘90s needle tracks” featured in Rise of the Beasts. “We have A Tribe Called Quest. We have Wu-Tang [Clan]. Oh my God, we have so many,” he said.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts score

Alongside the ‘90s tunes, Rise of the Beasts features plenty of legacy songs with a score put together by composer Jongnic Bontemps. Milan Records announced the upcoming release of the movie’s Original Motion Picture Soundtrack earlier this week, which is set to include:

‘The Maximals’

‘Unicron / Scourge’

‘Autobots Enter’

‘What Are You’

‘More Than Meets the Eye’

‘Mirage’

‘Museum Heist’

‘Battle at Ellis Island’

‘Fallen Hero’

‘Chris Meets Mirage’

‘Arriving in Peru’

‘Hiding in Plain Sight’

‘The Cave’

‘Switchback Chase’

‘The Village’

‘Saving Elena’

‘One Last Stand’

‘The Final Battle Begins’

‘Unicron Approaches’

‘Home Team’

‘Volcano Battle’

‘No Matter the Cost’

‘Till All Are One’

‘Humans and Autobots United’

‘Here’s My Card’

‘A Long Time Ago’

In a press release, Bontemps said: “I wish I could tell my pre-adolescent self that one day the toys that you’re having endless hours of fun with will one day be a movie series, and that you’ll write the music for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. That might have kept me out of a lot of trouble.

“Scoring the movie and working with my longtime collaborator Steven Caple Jr has exceeded my wildest dreams and I’m deeply honored to be a part of the Transformers legacy. We worked tirelessly to honor the musical language of the previous films, and reimagine it through the lens of our current world.”

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts soundtrack release date

The Transformers: Rise of the Beasts soundtrack playlist featuring Tobe Nwigwe, Nas, and Jacob Banks’ ‘On My Soul’ is available to stream on Spotify here.

As for Bontemps’ score, the release coincides with the US release of the movie on June 9 – you can pre-order the soundtrack on all major music streaming platforms here, where you can also listen to a preview of the opening song ‘The Maximals’.

We don’t have any details about if and when there’ll be a vinyl release, but we’ll update this space as soon as we know more.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts drops in UK cinemas on June 8 and US cinemas on June 9.

