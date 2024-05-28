Transformers One: Release date, voice cast, plot & more

Autobots, assemble! The robots in disguise are back, in cartoon form, so here’s all you need to know about the Transformers One release date, who’s voicing the characters, and more.

Only a year after the Autobots’ most recent outing with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, these heroic robots are returning to the big screen once again, with a twist.

Taking the prequel route, the new movie will focus on the early days of Optimus Prime and Megatron, telling the tale of how these two legendary franchise figures (and sworn enemies) came to be.

Naturally, this animated movie is a huge deal for fans, especially considering the star power behind it. Here, we’ve got everything you need to know to make sure you’re ready to “roll out” when the time comes.

Transformers One will release in theaters on Sunday, September 20, 2024.

This comes after a little back-and-forth for the Autobots. The movie was previously scheduled for July 2024, before being pushed back to September 13, 2024. After the first trailer was released (see below), the date was then moved again to September 20, 2024.

Here’s hoping this new date sticks!

Is there a trailer?

Yes! The Transformers One trailer was released on April 18, 2024. You can watch it for yourself below:

This wasn’t just any old trailer launch, though. Paramount went above and beyond (quite literally), as the trailer was first premiered from space! You can watch the video yourself below. Only the best for Optimus Prime!

Who’s in the cast?

The Transformers One cast is star-studded, to say the least. Leading the voice cast is Chris Hemsworth, who’ll voice the legendary Optimus Prime.

Here’s the full Transformers One cast:

Chris Hemsworth as Orion Pax / Optimus Prime

Brian Tyree Henry as D-16 / Megatron

Scarlett Johansson as Elita

Keegan-Michael Key as B-127 / Bumblebee

Steve Buscemi

Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion

Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime

Fans were divided over Chris Hemsworth’s Optimus Prime voice after first hearing it, so expect it to be a talking point once the film comes out. (Peter Cullen is a tough act to follow, after all.)

The movie was directed by Joshua Cooley, who’s known for directing Toy Story 4 and being one of the writers behind Inside Out. Of course, you can’t keep Michael Bay away from this franchise, and the live-action director is also a producer on the new film.

Transformers One plot

Transformers One is the origin story for Optimus Prime and Megatron, taking place on their home planet of Cybertron.

Optimus Prime and Megatron are, of course, sworn enemies as the franchise knows them. But it wasn’t always that way, and Transformers One will explore their initial friendship and the tale of how Cybertron evolved. As such, we should also get some context for how the ongoing war between Autobots and Decepticons began.

Paramount Pictures

The official synopsis is as follows: “Transformers One is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever.”

According to producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, there’s plenty of scope for further films, with a potential trilogy on the horizon. Speaking to JoBlo, Bonaventura said: “We’re hoping that there is enough emotional construct to that, that would lead to a trilogy of it because, personally, I think there’s a natural trilogy… you’re going to see Cybertron in a way you’ve never seen it, that no one’s ever seen it before.”

What’s the age rating?

The official age rating for Transformers One hasn’t been released yet.

However, the last two Transformers movies, Rise of the Beasts and Bumblebee, were PG-13. With the new movie being animated, we could probably count on this being the case for Transformers One, too.

Where can I watch Transformers One?

Upon release, Transformers One will only be available to watch in theaters.

In all likelihood, it’ll then release on the Paramount+ streaming service a few months after the theatrical rollout, as well as becoming available on Amazon Prime Video and the like to rent or buy.

