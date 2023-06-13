Transformers Rise of the Beasts box office: How much has it made?

Here’s the current box office performance of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and how much it’s made so far.

It’s not surprising that the highest-grossing movies of all time are mostly franchise hits, with the top 10 including The Avengers, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Jurassic World, Avatar 1 & 2, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, among others.

People love reliving their childhoods, so while Michael Bay’s Transformers movies proved divisive, they managed to sell tickets – at least in the early years (we’re not counting the mess that was The Last Knight).

Article continues after ad

With Bay no longer in the director’s seat in the Transformers Cinematic Universe, it’s interesting to see how the film series performs at the box office. So, here’s how much Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has made so far.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts box office

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has grossed approximately $171 million globally in its opening weekend.

This is a promising result, comprising $61 million at the domestic box office, a jump up from its $60.5 million prediction, and roughly $110 million overseas.

Article continues after ad

Rise of the Beasts beats its predecessor by a mile – despite earning critical acclaim for the franchise, the 2018 movie Bumblebee earned just $21 million in domestic sales during its opening weekend.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Prior to this, Michael Bay’s final Transformers movie, The Last Knight, bagged just $44.6 million. In short, Rise of the Beasts has had a great run so far since dropping in US cinemas on Friday, 9 June.

And if its $200 million budget is to be believed, then Rise of the Beasts already looks set to make a profit – and could just be enough to secure the future of the Transformers movies with director Steven Caple Jr at the helm.

Article continues after ad

We’ll be sure to keep this post updated as and when new figures roll in.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is in cinemas now. You can check out our other Transformers coverage below:

Rise of the Beasts: Everything we know | Transformers movies in order | Does Bumblebee die? | Rise of the Beasts review | Rise of the Beasts soundtrack | Rise of the Beasts post-credits scene | Rise of the Beasts runtime | Rise of the Beasts cast | Why Rattrap isn’t in Rise of the Beasts | Rise of the Beasts ending explained