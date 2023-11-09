The Marvels releases in cinemas worldwide this week, so this is you guide to the movie’s soundtrack and songs.

Thanks to its largely 1990s setting, the Captain Marvel soundtrack was filled with great tunes. Indie was represented via songs by Garbage (Only Happy When it Rains), Hole (Celebrity Skin), Connection (Elastica), and Nirvana (Come as You Are). While R&B got in on the act thanks to Waterfalls (TLC), and Whatta Man (Salt-N-Pepa/En Vogue).

So there’s high expectations for The Marvels soundtrack, which doesn’t just serve as a sequel to that movie, but also the TV show Ms. Marvel. Which featured its own set of bangers.

The first trailer for The Marvels made toes tap thanks to its use of Beastie Boys classic ‘Intergalactic,’ via a funky remixed version. And having now seen the movie, we know what other tunes are underpinning the action. So read on to find out…

The Marvels soundtrack and songs

Here’s a list of the songs that can be heard in The Marvels, as well as the artists who perform them.

Double Bubble Trouble by M.I.A

Ratata by Skrillex, Missy Elliott, and Mr. Oizo

Intergalactic by Beastie Boys

Memory by Barbara Streisand

Double Bubble and Ratata play in Ms. Marvel scenes while Intergalactic can be heard during an action sequence. As for Memory, we won’t spoil the scene here, but it really has to be seen to be believed. Just remember, the song is from the musical Cats, which is a clue!

The Marvels score

The Marvels is scored by Laura Karpman, who previously worked on Ms. Marvel and What If…?” Other instrumentals heard in the movie include:

Welcome Home by James Murphy (arranged by Karpman and Nico Muhly)

(arranged by Karpman and Nico Muhly) Duet by James Murphy (arranged by Karpman and Nico Muhly)

(arranged by Karpman and Nico Muhly) X2: X-Men United score by John Ottman

X-Men: Days of Future Past score by John Ottman

