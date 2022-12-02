Transformers Rise of the Beasts: Release date window, trailer, cast, plot, more

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at josh.tyler@dexerto.com

Here’s everything we know about Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, from its release date and trailer to cast, plot, and other details.

Transformers, once a collection of toys and a cartoon from the 90s, has now spawned a massive and successful film franchise over the last decade and a half.

While the main series concluded in 2017’s Transformers: The Last Knight, it has also led to the Bumblbee prequel starring Hailee Steinfeld.

A second prequel called Transformers: Rise of the Beasts was announced, with fans hoping it might be related to the iconic Beast Wars line of Transformers from the ’80s and ’90s. Here is everything we know so far.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will hit theaters in June 2023. A specific release date in that month has yet to be announced.

Transformers Rise of the Beasts trailer

The first trailer for the upcoming Rise of the Beasts was released on December 1, 2022. You can watch the full trailer below:

Transformers Rise of the Beasts cast: Who’s in it?

Most of the human and voice actors from the first series are not confirmed to return for Rise of the Beasts. However, Peter Cullen will lend his iconic voice to Optimus Prime yet again.

The human acting cast is quite small, with only Anthony Ramos as Noah and Dominique Fishback as Elena being confirmed roles.

As far as the voice cast goes, in addition to Cullen, Pete Davidson joins the Autobots as Mirage, along with Liza Koshy as Arcee and Cristo Fernandez as Wheeljack.

The newly-introduced faction, the Maximals, will be led by Optimus Primal, voiced by Ron Perlman. Along with Perlman, David Sobolov and Michelle Yeoh round out the voice cast as Rhinox and Airazor, respectively.

The antagonist Terracons will feature the voices of Peter Dinklage as leader Scourge, Michaela Jae Rodriguez as Nightbird, and Sobolov will also lend his voice to the Terracon Battletrap.

Transformers Rise of the Beasts plot: What is it about?

In an interview with USA Today, director Steven Caple Jr. confirmed that this movie will be adapting the 1990s cartoon Beast Wars.

The battle of the Autobots and Decepticons will be replaced by a “different breed” of Transformers with the descendants of these two factions – the Maximals and Terracons – fighting for dominance during the 1990s.

That's everything we know about Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

