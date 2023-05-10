How long is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts? Surprising runtime revealed

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is the latest big screen outing for the “robots in disguise.” And a month out from the movie’s release, we know now what it’s clocking in at.

The Transformers launched as a cartoon and toy line in the 1980s, but more recently, they’ve become a movie mainstay.

Michael Bay directed the first live-action Transformers movie, which was released in 2007. That was followed by four sequels, of varying quality and success. Bumblebee was then a soft reboot in 2018.

Now we’ve got a brand-new Transformers movie hitting this June, with an animal theme and the title: Rise of the Beasts. But what is the movie’s run-time?

How long is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts?

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is 117-minutes. Making it 1 hour and 57 minutes long.

That’s according to Collider, though the outlet adds that this number doesn’t include credits. So expect the official runtime to be longer.

Here’s how that compares to the length of previous Transformers movies:

Transformers – 143-minutes.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen – 149-minutes.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon – 154-minutes.

Transformers: Age of Extinction – 165-minutes.

Transformers: The Last Knight – 148-minutes.

Bumblebee – 114-minutes.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – 117 minutes (without credits).

What’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts about?

Here’s the official synopsis of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts: “Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformers – the Maximals – to join them as allies in the existing battle for earth.”

Steve Caple Jr. (Creed II) directs from a script by Joby Harold, Darnell Metayer, Josh Peters, Erich Hoeber, and Jon Hoeber.

Anthony Ramos and Dominic Fishback play the human leads, while the Transformers are voiced by the likes of Pete Davidson (Mirage), Michelle Yeoh (Airazor), Ron Perlman (Optimus Primal), and Peter Dinklage (Scourge). While Transformers legend Peter Cullen returns as Optimus Prime.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is released on June 9, 2023. For more Movie and TV coverage, check out the below previews…

