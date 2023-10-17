Transformers producer reveals how GI Joe characters will join the franchise

Transformers producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura has been talking about the robots in disguise collaborating with GI Joe characters onscreen, explaining why the potential team-up isn’t a traditional crossover.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts surprised everyone with an unexpected post-credits scene hinting at a major crossover event. One that had fans of 1980s cartoons and toys salivating.

Protagonist Noah Diaz – played by Anthony Ramos – is offered the chance to join the GI Joe program in the brief sequence. Meaning the Joes might interact with Optimus Prime and co. in some future film.

However, when we spoke to producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura about the status of that project, he explained that whatever happens will very much play out in the Transformers universe.

Transformers producers reveals how GI Joe character will join the franchise

“We hope so,” says Lorenzo di Bonaventure when asked if the collaboration will happen. “Fortunately and unfortunately, how we handle Transformers is that we do not develop sequels until we see the movie with an audience. So what’s that done is allowed us to keep the movies fresher. And also hopefully, what the audience wants from us. Because we’re getting immediate feedback, which has an impact.

“The character I’ve talked about is Mirage. Mirage on the page was good. But Mirage in the movie is great. So all of a sudden, if we had planned a sequel, I’m not sure we would have included Mirage. Now it’s hard to believe you won’t include Mirage. The reception we got for showing Joe at the end was fantastic. So we’re going to figure out how to do that.

“But the one thing I want to be clear about – it’s not a crossover movie, the way some people have described a crossover. It’ll be the Joes entering a Transformers movie. Which is different. Whether it’ll be one, three, six characters, we don’t know. But they’ll join the gang, if-you-would, on whatever mission.”

So at the moment, the film will feature the Joes in a Transformers movie rather than vice-versa. We don’t know when – or even if – that will happen, but the movie might feature fan-favorite Rattrap. And rest assured Dexerto will cover any future announcement on this front.

