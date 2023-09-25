Transformers: Rise of the Beasts director Steven Caple Jr wants fan-favorite Rattrap in a future film, and now producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura says there’s a chance that might happen.

When we spoke to the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts team, everyone was in agreement that Maximal Rattrap needs to pop up in the movies.

Director Steven Caple Jr said he’s a fan of the character, and that “if the sequel happens we can introduce a lot of new characters. So the door remains open, you know – whoever works for the story.”

While star Anthony Ramos added: “It would be fun to get Rattrap up in here. Rattrap and Mirage together? That’d be ridiculous. That’d be so much fun.”

Transformers producer says there’s a chance Rattrap will join the franchise

We spoke to Transformers producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura while he was on promotional duties for horror prequel Pet Sematary: Bloodlines. And he believes there might be a future for Rattrap in the franchise. Alongside GI Joe characters that were teased during the Rise of the Beasts post-credits scene.

“I’m sure Steven will try to put Rattrap in,” says di Bonaventura of any potential future film. “The hardest thing about Transformers – and it’s true about a lot of different properties – is that there’s so many characters, and if you do too many, none of them are good.

“So if we’re going to add a Joe or three, now we’ve got those characters. And you can’t really imagine a big-scale Transformers movie without Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, so you’re already starting with a lot of people. I think if we add a new Transformer, probably Stephen will be pushing for Rattrap. And also we listen to the fans, for sure. Doesn’t mean we can always do it, but we hear.”

There’s no word yet on when a sequel to Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will happen, but you can read more about the movie below, while we’ll bring news of Rattrap’s potential involvement as-and-when it breaks.

Di Bonaventura’s new movie Pet: Sematary debuts on Paramount+ on October 6, 2023. You can read our Fantastic Fest review of the film here, while for more from the fest, head here.