What is Dead Boy Detectives? Netflix’s The Sandman spinoff explained

Dead Boy Detectives is a new supernatural drama on Netflix, and it has an interesting backstory that ties it to Sandman.

The Sandman was a hit when it was released on Netflix back in 2022. Based on the original comic books created by Neil Gaiman, the show’s storyline followed the god of dreams, Morpheus, as he escaped his imprisonment on Earth and attempted to restore order to the Dreaming realm.

While Season 2 of The Sandman is underway, Netflix has now released Dead Boy Detectives, which has ties to the 2022 series. Anyone who’s watched Steve Yockey’s Dead Boy Detectives will have caught on to the subtle way both shows meld into the same universe.

Confused about how and what the series is about? Don’t worry: we’re going to dive right in on everything you need to know about Dead Boy Detectives.

Dead Boy Detectives: What’s the series about?

The series follows two male characters who decide not to move on after their deaths. Instead, they choose to stay behind on Earth to help solve supernatural cases.

Charles Rowland and Edwin Paine decide to do the unthinkable and not pass on into the Afterlife after they die. Instead, they stay on Earth and become crime-solving detectives. They solve cases for their supernatural clientele alongside clairvoyant Crystal Palace. However, their investigative efforts become complicated with the arrival of a witch.

Dead Boy Detectives: Who’s in the cast?

George Rexstrew and Jayden Revri lead Dead Boy Detective as Edwin Paine and Charles Rowland. Read the full cast list below:

George Rexstrew as Edwin Paine

Jayden Revri as Charles Rowland

Kassius Nelson as Crystal Palace

Briana Cuoco as Jenny the Butcher

Ruth Connell as the Night Nurse

Yuyu Kitamura as Niko

Jenn Lyon as Esther

The recurring cast members include:

David Iacono as David the Demon

Lukas Gage as Thomas the Cat King

Michael Beach as Tragic Mick

Joshua Colley as Monty

Lindsey Gort as Maxine

Caitlin Reilly as Litty

Max Jenkins as Kingham

Dead Boy Detectives is Rextrew’s first major leading role in his career. He had a guest appearance in a short drama called Findhorn Case 31.08.18. His co-star, Revri, starred in another Netflix series – Fate: The Winx Saga as Devin. He also played Hardeep in Innocent and Noah in The Lodge.

Dead Boy Detectives: How many episodes are there?

There are a total of eight episodes in Season 1.

Here are the episode titles for the first season:

The Case of Crystal Palace

The Case of the Dandelion Shrine

The Case of the Devlin House.

The Case of the Lighthouse Leapers.

The Case of the Two Dead Dragons.

The Case of the Creeping Forest.

The Case of the Very Long Stairway.

The Case of the Hungry Snake.

The entire first season was released on April 25, 2024, and it takes roughly an hour to watch each episode.

Dead Boy Detectives: How is it connected to Sandman?

The character of Death from The Sandman makes an appearance in the series, as they are in the same universe.

Actor Kirby Howell-Baptiste reprises her role as Death in Dead Boy Detectives. She played Dream’s sibling in The Sandman – but that’s not the only connection. In the original Sandman comic books, Edwin and Charles do make an appearance in 1991.

According to Business Insider, Dead Boy Detectives wasn’t initially intended to be connected to Netflix’s The Sandman. The pilot was originally ordered by HBO Max, but wouldn’t released until much later than expected. Hearing the series wouldn’t be released until 2025, Neil Gaiman decided to pitch it to Netflix instead.

“And then when HBO Max turned to us and said, ‘We cannot actually screen it until 2025,’ and we’re like, ‘But that’s ridiculous.’ I went to Netflix and said, ‘Would you like it?'” Gaiman explained.

Netflix was on board to nab Dead Boy Detectives – with the condition that it had to connect to The Sandman’s universe. The easiest and most logical way to do it was to include Death as the two main characters die and refuse to enter the Afterlife.

Dead Boy Detectives: Will there be a Season 2?

With the series still new to Netflix, there’s no news yet of it being greenlit for a second season. However, the series hints at a possible continuation and ties to The Sandman, but it’s up to Netflix to decide. “Do I care about creating a huge new ‘Sandman’ universe?” Gaiman said. “Not particularly.”

Dead Boy Detectives is available to stream on Netflix, and there are plenty more series to watch from streaming platforms.