How to use a VPN for streaming

Wondering how to use a VPN to unlock shows that wouldn’t normally be available in your region? We’ve got you covered with this simple guide on how to break digital global barriers to stream your favorite shows.

Getting a VPN might sound like an intimidating task, but there are so many benefits. For one, they allow you to access content that would normally be restricted in your country, which is one of their biggest draws.

Streaming giants like Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and Amazon Prime Video have their fair share of regionally locked shows. For example, Studio Ghibli‘s anime hit Princess Mononoke might not be available to stream on Netflix in the US, but you can easily watch it on the platform while using a VPN to Australia.

This isn’t strictly allowed by the streaming platforms and does carry a risk that you are breaking the terms of service of a platform. When using VPNs on streaming platforms, do so at your own risk.

How to set up a VPN to watch regionally-restricted shows

Sign up for a VPN service (Such as ExpressVPN)

Connect your VPN to a location where your content is available

Head to the platform you want to use

Watch the regionally-restricted show

VPN services make the process of signing up and watching a regionally restricted show incredibly easy. Some services like ExpressVPN have dedicated apps, which are simple to use. This will allow you to select a VPN location from a list of 105 countries, which you can connect to with a simple click of a button.

How does a VPN work with streaming platforms?

Sites like Netflix allow you to watch shows using a compatible VPN easily, since it automatically detects the “location” (or spoofed location) of your VPN, giving you access to a full country’s library immediately.

Other platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video, are a little bit more complex, since they require you to have signed up for the service in that particular region. So, even if you use a VPN for that particular service, you’ll have to have the regional subscription to match.

Why are shows available in one region, but not another?

The reason behind vastly different content libraries on streaming platforms between regions is largely due to global licensing and distribution agreements. For example, in Japan, the rights for 1982’s mecha anime hit Super Dimension Fortress Macross are held by Tatsunoko Production and Bigwest.

Globally, the license is held by a company named Harmony Gold, which adapted Macross into the Robotech franchise for US audiences in 1986. This has led to the original series being unavailable officially to Western anime fans for over forty years. Luckily, most TV shows and movies do not suffer the same fate, and can be accessed in some parts of the world using a VPN, as many discussions over rights and distribution differ country-by-country, depending on the licensee.

Why should you use a VPN for streaming?

Using a VPN to stream shows that are not available locally can give you access to content that might not have aired in your country or region. For example, Quiet on Set debuted in the US on HBO Max on March 17, but the series was not streamable in the UK until March 25.

Does using a VPN slow down your internet speed?

Using a VPN can slow down your internet speed, as factors such as encryption, and distance between you and your connected server can cause some slowdown. Additional factors like your internet speed from your ISP can also affect the speed at which your VPN operates.

If you have low bandwidth, then using a VPN is not going to make your internet speeds faster. Consider this when choosing to view high-bitrate streams using a VPN.

