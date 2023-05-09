The Meg 2 trailer has Jason Statham, dinosaurs & gore

The first trailer for The Meg 2: The Trench is here, and it has everything you could possibly want: a giant shark chomping a dinosaur, deep-sea monsters, and Jason Statham riding a jet ski.

In 1975, Jaws hit cinemas and defined the summer blockbuster. Shark movies have come and gone, for better or worse: for every Deep Blue Sea and Open Water, there’s a Jurassic Shark, a Mega Shark facing off with some mythical beast, and the Sharknado franchise.

Five years ago, we got The Meg, pitting the Stath against a 75ft, thought-to-be-extinct shark. It could have been grislier and sillier, but moviegoers flocked to theaters, with the film grossing more than $530 million worldwide.

This year, it’s still not safe to go back in the water, and that’s just the way we like it – the first trailer for The Meg 2 has finally dropped.

The Meg 2: The Trench trailer is here

Check out the first trailer for The Meg 2: The Trench below:

The trailer begins 65 million years ago, with dinosaurs fighting each other for food on a beach. A Tyrannosaurus rex comes stomping out of the trees and scares everything else away… until a massive megalodon breaches out of the water and wraps its jaws around the animal’s head, dragging it back into the sea.

We’re reintroduced to Jonas Taylor (Statham), the rescue diver who faced off with a prehistoric shark in the first movie. “We’re detecting increased aquatic activity 25,000ft deep in the trench. It’s an ancient ecosystem untouched by man… whatever is down there is trying to make its way to the surface,” Cliff Curtis’ Mac tells him.

It then treats us to some primo shark action, with three huge megs munching tourists and paddlers, a Kraken trying to bring down a helicopter, and Statham riding a huge wave on a jet ski while armed with a spear.

The sequel comes from director Ben Wheatley, best known for Kill List, Free Fire, and High-Rise. Alongside Statham and Curtis, Wu Jing, Shuya Sophia Cai, and Page Kennedy have also reprised their roles.

The Meg 2: The Trench hits cinemas on August 4, 2023. Check out our other upcoming movie and TV hubs below:

