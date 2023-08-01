How to watch The Meg 2 – is it streaming?

The Meg 2 reunites Jason Statham with the most fearsome predator in the sea – so, here’s how to watch the sequel, and if, when, and where it’ll be available on streaming.

In 2018, the summer theatrical slate unleashed one of its best one-line pitches onto the big screen: the Stath vs a megalodon, a ginormous shark that defies its long extinction when it surfaces from the bottom of the Pacific Ocean.

While softened by its age rating, its paddling carnage and old-fashioned fun made it a certified hit, grossing more than $530 million at the box office.

As expected, demand for another one was immediate, paving the way for The Meg 2: The Trench – so, here’s how to watch the new movie.

Is The Meg 2 streaming?

Meg 2: The Trench isn’t available to stream right now.

It will be released exclusively in cinemas on August 4, 2023.

When is Meg 2: The Trench on streaming?

We don’t have an exact release date for The Meg 2, but we’re betting it’ll be available to watch at home by mid-late September.

There’s a trajectory to watch out for: the movie will likely become available to rent or buy digitally first, before it comes to Max. The movie is distributed by Warner Bros., so it’s guaranteed to drop on Max eventually.

As for when that’ll be, it depends on box office performance. Evil Dead Rise’s digital release came less than a month after it hit cinemas, but it only grossed $146.5 million worldwide, while Barbie was released on July 21 and it’s already raked in $780 million, so it won’t be coming to streaming any time soon. The Batman came to HBO Max 46 days after its theatrical release, so the absolute earliest we’ll see it on streaming will be September; more specifically, September 19, 2023.

The Meg 2 hits cinemas on August 4. Find out more about the movie here and check out our list of the best shark movies here.