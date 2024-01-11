No Way Up trailer has sharks growling on a plane

The first trailer for No Way Up introduces a whole new nightmare: forget snakes… what if sharks managed to find their way onto your plane – and they could growl?

In 2006, Samuel L. Jackson famously declared: “Enough is enough! I have had it with these motherf**king snakes, on this motherf*cking plane.”

How and why the snakes got on the plane in the first place isn’t important – mainly because the whole film starts to fall apart if you take it too seriously. But it did raise a question: what would happen if other animals managed to make their way onto an aircraft?

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

No Way Up will explore that nightmare, but this isn’t a Sharknado situation with sharks flying up through the clouds and into the plane. Think 47 Meters Down – but worse.

No Way Up trailer trades snakes for sharks on a plane

It’s a package deal for different phobias, following the passengers onboard a plane flying over the Pacific Ocean after it crashes into the water and plunges deep below the surface. It gets worse: not only are they alone and destined to die by drowning, but sharks start to surround the cabin – and with the plane grinding slowly towards a massive drop into the abyss, they need to find a way out without being eaten.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The official synopsis reads: “When a plane crashes in the Pacific Ocean and comes to rest on the edge of an underwater ravine, the survivors face a race against time to escape the airlocked galley they are trapped in.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Sharks growl not once, but twice in the trailer, which is (hopefully) a hilarious callback to Jaws: The Revenge’s roaring great white. If you didn’t know, sharks don’t have any vocal chords.

“I’m sorry, did the shark…growl?” one X/Twitter user wrote, to which another shared a clip from the 1987 film and joked: “Growling, roaring sharks are a longstanding tradition in cinema.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The movie comes from director Claudio Fäh and writer Andy Mayson. It also stars Sophia McIntosh, Colm Meaney, Phyllis Logan, Grace Nettle, and Will Attenborough.

Unlike The Meg and its sequel, No Way Up will be rated R for “language and bloody/grisly images” – so we can almost certainly look forward to some deep sea chomping.

No Way Up will be released in theaters and on-demand platforms from February 16. You can check out our list of the best shark movies here.