The Meg 2 cast: All actors & characters

New meg, old chum: here's your guide to all the actors and characters in The Meg 2 cast, this year's best, biggest shark movie.

Audiences can be unpredictable; look at the muted response to Indiana Jones 5, Ant-Man 3, The Flash, and even Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, all of which have underperformed at the box office. The age of IP domination may be coming to an end, regardless of whether or not the movies are good.

However, in 2018, viewers showed their appetite for something simple: the Stath vs. a gigantic, thought-to-be extinct shark in The Meg, a gloriously silly summer blockbuster that raked in more than $530 million worldwide and paved the way for a sequel.

So, ahead of the release of Meg 2: The Trench, here’s everyone you need to know in the cast.

The Meg 2 cast and characters

Meg 2: The Trench sees the return of several characters from the first movie, plus some new faces as the team faces off against not one, but several Megs… and other creatures.

The movie will dive into uncharted waters as our heroes lead a “daring research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean. Their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival.

“Pitted against colossal Megs and relentless environmental plunderers, our heroes must outrun, outsmart, and outswim their merciless predators in a pulse-pounding race against time.”

Jonas Taylor: Jason Statham

Warner Bros.

Jason Statham returns as Jonas Taylor, a rescue diver enlisted once again for a deep-sea mission amid increased aquatic activity below the Mariana Trench.

Statham is best known for his action movies, such as The Transporter franchise, Crank, his role as Deckard Shaw in the Fast & Furious series, and The Expendables. He’s also turned in terrific performances in Snatch and Spy.

James “Mac” Mackreides: Cliff Curtis

Warner Bros.

Cliff Curtis reprises his role as James “Mac” Mackreides, the chief operating officer of the Mana One submarine station.

Curtis has also starred in Training Day, Sunshine, Die Hard 4.0, Hobbs & Shaw, and Fear the Walking Dead.

Meiying Zhang: Shuya Sophie Cai

Warner Bros.

Shuya Sophie Cai returns as Meiying Zhang, the daughter of Li Bingbing’s Suyin Zhang.

Cai made her screen debut in 2015’s Somewhere Only We Know, before appearing in The Meg and Mr Corman.

DJ: Page Kennedy

Warner Bros.

Page Kennedy plays DJ, a rover pilot and scientist on the Mana One team.

Kennedy is known for his roles in Desperate Housewives, S.W.A.T., Weeds, Blue Mountain State, and The Upshaws.

Jiuming: Wu Jing

Warner Bros.

Wu Jing plays Jiuming, a newcomer to the world of The Meg. In the trailer, he can be seen wearing a new mech-diving suit, so we’re assuming he’s a new diver on the Mana One team.

Jing is one of the most famous movie stars in China, having starred in several martial arts and action movies such as Fatal Contact, Wolf Warrior, and The Battle of Lake Changjin, as well as both Wandering Earth blockbusters.

Sergio Peris-Mencheta

FX

Sergio Peris-Mencheta is part of The Meg 2 cast, but his role hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Peris-Mencheta is best known for playing Gustavo “El Oso” Zapata in Snowfall, as well as his roles in Life Itself, Rambo: Last Blood, and Resident Evil: Afterlife.

Skyler Samuels

Warner Bros.

Skyler Samuels also stars in The Meg 2 cast in an undisclosed role.

Samuels has also appeared in Wizards of Waverly Place, The Gates, The Nine Lives of Chloe King, Scream Queens, and The Gifted.

Sienna Guillory

Sony Pictures

Sienna Guillory is another new addition to the cast of The Meg 2, but much like the others, we don’t know anything about her character yet.

Resident Evil fans will know her as their live-action Jill Valentine, but she’s also starred in Eragon, Fortitude, Luther, and Stan Lee’s Lucky Man.

Melissanthi Mahut

Warner Bros.

Melissanthi Mahut has joined the cast of the sequel, but we don’t know anything about who she plays.

Mahut is best known for voicing Kassandra in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, as well as her roles in Netflix’s Eurovision movie and The Sandman.

That’s everyone in The Meg 2 cast. In the meantime, you can find out a bit more about the movie here and when it’ll drop on streaming here.