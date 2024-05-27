Baby Reindeer’s Richard Gadd set for role in massive Hollywood sequel

From Netflix to America, Baby Reindeer’s Richard Gadd is set to take Hollywood by storm in an iconic sequel role.

It’s been a turbulent time for Baby Reindeer‘s Richard Gadd, with his limited series both becoming one of Netflix’s most-watched shows of all time and drawing different attention in the form of Fiona Harvey’s Piers Morgan interview.

Now Gadd is stepping away from Donny and Martha’s story to allegedly set his sights on something even more ferocious — a role in the new Jurassic World movie.

According to a report from ComingSoon.net, Gadd is set to join the likes of Jonathan Bailey, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Mehcad Brooks, Joel McHale, and Tobin Bell. Scarlett Johansson is already tipped to play Zora Valankova in the fourquel, joined by Rupert Friend as her co-lead.



It’s unclear what role Gadd might have in Jurassic World 4, with his casting still an unofficial rumor. None of the movie’s plot details have been released either, but it is expected to transport fans to a brand-new era, featuring an entirely fresh storyline.

“RICHARD GADD GETTING BIG ROLES? WE WON,” one fan posted in response to the news on X/Twitter. “Fiona Harvey won’t be appearing as a dinosaur, right?” joked another.

A third agreed: “Richard Gadd was so good in baby reindeer, happy for him.”

However, this doesn’t mean all fans think another Jurassic Park film is a good idea. One fan disagreed, saying: “The whole Jurassic World franchise is going to become so bloated with films that eventually the dinosaurs will have evolved to full-blown birds.”

“I think we as a society have moved past the need for any more Jurassic movies,” another weighed in.

Before the Baby Reindeer star can get stuck into any dino action, Gadd is set to be making a six-part series for the BBC, with the working title of Lions. Said to follow two estranged brothers who find their way back to each other, the show will be available to watch on BBC One and stream on BBC iPlayer, though no release date has been confirmed.

