Gladiator 2 reveals shark and rhino fights in first insane trailer

After setting social media on fire with a wave of thirst-inducing images, The Gladiator 2 trailer has finally arrived.

It’s been a long road to the highly-anticipated Gladiator 2 – 24 years, to be exact. This sequel has everything: Paul Mescal’s arms, Pedro Pascal’s arms, and Denzel Washington modelling some of the sickest Roman garb you’ll ever see.

While the first Gladiator was a drama of epic proportions, the sequel looks to up the ante by throwing in just about every obstacle imaginable.

The trailer (released on July 9) gives fans their first real look, and if anyone was in doubt that this was set to be the biggest action movie of the year, they need only witness the shark-pit and murderous rhino. Check it out for yourself below:

Being thrown into the fighting ring is bad enough, but when there’s a literal pool of blood-thirsty sharks and a man standing on the back of a rhino to face, the odds really don’t look great.

Thanks to the trailer, we now also know that Mescal (aka Lucius) will be up against multiple enemies, including Pascal’s character, whom he goes head-to-head with in the thrilling final moments.

Although it’s a lengthy trailer at 3:10 minutes long, it’s enough to have most viewers completely sold on the new movie.

“I am spiritually, emotionally, physically, profoundly, extremely here for this,” said one X/Twitter user.

Another wrote: “Hell yeah, looks great. Denzel and Mescal look like they are absolutely killing it with each other.”

“Real cinema is inbound,” commented a third.

Gladiator 2 takes place long after the events of the first movie, when Lucius (Commodus’ nephew and Lucilla’s son) is all grown up.

He himself is preparing to enter the arena and make his own legacy as a gladiator. Alongside Mescal as Lucius, the film also stars Washington, Pascal, Connie Neilsen, Joseph Quinn, and Fred Hechinger.

Gladiator 2 will arrive in theaters on November 22, 2024.

For more, check out our guides to all the new movies available to stream now. You can also check out our list of the best horror movies and best sports movies, for more blood and sport (and sometimes bloody sports!).