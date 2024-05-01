How to watch The Ultimate Gift — is it streaming?

The 2000s gave way to some of the most emotional movie dramas that many are still fond of — one of them being The Ultimate Gift, and here’s how you can watch the movie to reminisce.

Get ready for a night of crying and a must-watch movie as The Ultimate Gift tackles a journey of self-discovery. Based on the best-selling novel by Jim Stovall, the film follows a self-centered and wealthy grandson of a millionaire who sets out to receive the ultimate gift.

Jason Stevens (Drew Fuller) has lived a life of privilege and has become too concerned with money and the luxurious life for his grandfather’s liking. When his grandfather dies, Jason is instructed to perform a series of tasks to receive his gift.

Along the way, Jason befriends a sick young girl and her mother. Jason begins to see life in a new light thanks to the time they share. If The Ultimate Gift has caught your interest, then it’s time to find out how to watch it.

Is The Ultimate Gift available to stream?

The Ultimate Gift is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

The 2006 movie might be your Friday viewing along with snacks, a cozy blanket, and a beverage of choice. If unable to acquire the movie on Amazon Prime Video, The Ultimate Gift is also available on Tubi.

Alongside Drew Fuller, the movie stars Bill Cobbs, Lee Meriwether, Ali Hillis, Abigail Breslin, Brian Dennehy, and James Garner. It was Garner’s last on-screen role before his death in 2014. Despite its low $9 million budget, it only made $3.4 million at the box office.

If you come to enjoy The Ultimate Gift, two more sequels were released. The Ultimate Life and The Ultimate Legacy landed in 2013 and 2017. The sequel sees the return of Fuller as Jason Stevens following the events of the first movie.

Alongside The Ultimate Gift, you can also check out new movies ready to stream this month.

