After the WGA strike ends, what happens next?

The news movie and TV lovers have been waiting for is starting to arrive, thanks to the WGA strike reaching a tenative agreement.

Ongoing strike action is set to end thanks to a tentative agreement in place with multiple streaming platforms.

A three-year specific contract is currently mapped out, with particular details still unknown to the public at this point.

If the agreement holds, what happens after the WGA strike action ends, and what could be next for the industry?

What happens after the WGA strike ends?

The first thing that needs to happen for the WGA strike to end is for the current agreement to hold firm.

Full details on the propsed deal are set to be outlined in the next few days, with guild members beginning to see what has been proposed for themselves.

The next step will be for the WGA to vote on whether or not the current strike action should still continue. If the guild votes to end action, writers can resume work on their respective movies or TV shows. If no agreement is reached, the strike action will continue.

At this stage, it is likely that the current agreement that is proposed will hold firm. The statement from the WGA issued to its members reads: “We have reached a tentative agreement on a new 2023 MBA, which is to say an agreement in principle on all deal points, subject to drafting final contract language.

“We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional – with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership.”

Members themselves are already looking on the positive side, with Phillip Iscove tweeting: “We did it!!! Thank you to every single person who supported the WGA through this strike!!!” While ScriptsbyJames adds: “WGA GOT A DEAL !!!!!!! 5 MONTHS ON THE PICKET LINES ALL F***ING WORTH IT. Solidarity wins. Labor wins. Let’s get back to telling stories.”

What happens for everyone else?

As more and more film and TV workers look to unionize, all eyes will be set to turn to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Currently, the actor-led union has no similar agreements on the horizon, with the ongoing labor dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) tackling issues such as wage increases and protection against the use of AI.

The guild released a public statement on the WGA’s impending strike success, reading: “To our fellow union siblings who serve on the WGA Negotiating Committee, we extend our heartfelt congratulations on securing a tentative agreement with the AMPTP.

“We look forward to reviewing the terms of the WGA and AMPTP’s tentative agreement. And we remain ready to resume our own negotiations with the AMPTP as soon as they are prepared to engage on our proposals in a meaningful way.

“Until then, we continue to stand strong and unified.”

Both industry members and the public will be even more keen to find a successful deal following the possible closure of WGA strike action, though no movement has been made since.

The SAG-AFTRA union has already disclosed that it won’t be guided or led by the actions of fellow unions they support, meaning immediate change for actors isn’t guaranteed.

However, if the WGA agreement does hold firm, it will undoubtedly put pressure on the industry to find fast resoltutions for SAG-AFTRA’s 160,000 members.

