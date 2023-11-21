Karate Kid “No Way Home” to unite original star with Jackie Chan

A new movie described as the Karate Kid equivalent of Spider-Man: No Way Home is bringing together the likes of Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio for a new movie set in the martial arts movie universe.

While Chan is a household name thanks to his extensive experience as an actor, filmmaker, martial artist, and stuntman, Macchio’s career went quiet in the 1990s, despite his shot to fame in the 1984 hit The Karate Kid.

However, he’s since been back on track thanks to his turn in Cobra Kai, the belated Karate Kid spinoff series set within the same universe.

Now, he’s set to join forces with Chan for a new feature-length project, as the pair seek a star for the upcoming entry to the (unofficially titled) Karate Kid Cinematic Universe.

Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio unite for new Karate Kid movie

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Sony Pictures’ new Karate Kid movie is set to be released in December 2024, with Jonathan Entwistle secured as director.

Chan starred as Mr. Han in the 2010 remake The Karate Kid, while Macchio is known for playing Daniel LaRusso in three of the original Karate Kid films and Cobra Kai.

The team is now on the lookout for a young actor to play the titular character. You can check out their global casting search below:

Plenty of fans have commented on the news, with a number of them comparing the project to Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was a who’s who of Spider-Mans and villains from across the multiverse.

Sharing the announcement on X, one wrote: “KARATE KID NO WAY HOME.” Another said: “Omg we’re getting karate kid no way home.”

Going into more detail about the comparison, a third added: “After reading for 5 seconds on Wikipedia I learned the 2010 movie with Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith is not in the same universe as the OG movies. Karate Kid: No Way Home.”

Elsewhere, the fans are just excited that the movie will bring Chan and Macchio together, including this person who said: “I’m one of those who adores the rebooted Karate Kid, so getting to see Chan return alongside Ralph is INSANE. I’m really looking forward to this.”

“Best suited Jackie Chan character ever imo,” commented another, with a third writing: “Already excited for it.”

