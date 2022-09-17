Karate Kid sequel movie confirmed amid Cobra Kai Season 5 success

A brand new Karate Kid movie is headed to big screen, as Sony Pictures have official announced a sequel amid the success of Cobra Kai Season 5 on Netflix.

The Karate Kid saga continues to bear new fruit, as the revered 80s movie franchise has found a second life since the emergence of Cobra Kai in 2018.

Beginning life on YouTube Red, the charmingly cheesy sequel show remains a serious contender for Netflix, with Cobra Kai Season 6 on the cards for the show’s future.

Now, amid teases that the Karate Kid franchise could spawn a new trilogy of movies, Sony Pictures making it official.

Sony Pictures confirm Karate Kid sequel movie will be part of Cobra Kai universe

Sony Pictures are moving forward with plans to produce a new Karate Kid sequel movie, as Variety have confirmed that it will feature the “return of the original ‘Karate Kid’ franchise.”

The next Karate Kid movie, which is currently slated to release on June 7, 2024, will be the first big screen effort since the 2010 Jaden Smith reboot movie.

Though the sequel doesn’t have any cast or crew attached to the project as of yet, it is expected that Ralph Macchio and William Zabka will appear in some capacity following their previous teases of the project.

Columbia Pictures The last Karate Kid movie featured Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan.

Cobra Kai’s co-creators have expressed that Season 5 of the show will yield more stories to come, though whether the Karate Kid sequel releases alongside the show remains to be seen.

The 2010 movie featuring Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith attempted to reboot the Karate Kid franchise, but ultimately laid dormant until the arrival of Cobra Kai. In the reboot, a new canon was established where the events of the original 80s trilogy never happened.

In the ‘Miyagiverse’, the Hilary Swank-starring movie The Next Karate Kid, was the last official entry into the canon shared with Cobra Kai.