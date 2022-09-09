Cobra Kai Season 6: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more

Cobra Kai Season 6 continues the Karate Kid saga on Netflix – whether you’re looking for release date news, cast members, or plot details, here’s everything you need to know.

Cobra Kai Season 5 has finally arrived on Netflix, ushering an exciting new chapter for Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. Joining them on their quest to overthrow Terry Silver is Karate Kid 2 villain-turned-hero, Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumuto).

However, it seems that the Karate Kid saga isn’t over just yet. Here’s everything you need to know about Cobra Kai Season 6.

Spoilers for Cobra Kai Season 5 ahead…

Currently there is no official release date set for Cobra Kai Season 6. The time between Season 4 and Season 5 certainly surprised fans across the world, making it the shortest amount of downtime between new episodes on Netflix. However, we do know that the show’s creators are hard at work on crafting the next set of adventures.

Jon Hurwitz confirmed that “Season 6 has not yet been written” though the co-creator has “lots of kickass ideas already percolating.”

It’s likely we could see Cobra Kai Season 6 by the end of 2023, if not early 2024.

Cobra Kai Season 6 cast: Which cast members are returning?

Though Season 6 has yet to be written, we do know that Ralph Macchio and William Zabka will be returning as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence respectively. We also expect to see the return of regulars such as Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser and Jacob Bertrand.

Terry Silver, portrayed by Thomas Ian Griffith is likely to return too, as our heroes and villains gear up for the Sekai Taikai tournament.

The future of Peyton List remains uncertain, however, as the actress said to Variety: “We’re just taking it season by season, but we all look so drastically different each season. I have no idea. I don’t know what they’re gonna do.”

“I would say by next season we graduate, but I don’t know if they would take it past that.”

Netflix Johnny Lawrence and Chozen Toguchi are the ultimate pairing in Season 5.

Cobra Kai Season 6 plot: What will it be about?

Plot details for Cobra Kai Season 6 are under wraps while the creators formulate the future of the show.

However, we do know that Season 5 has laid the foundations for the biggest tournament in Cobra Kai’s history. Yes, the Sekai Taikai is far bigger than the All Valley Karate Tournament. With Terry Silver eager to take the dojo’s brand up to a global scale, it will take every ounce of courage and every Miyagi-Do teaching to sweep Silver’s leg once and for all.

William Zabka and Ralph Macchio are both keen to make a return to the big screen too, with a trilogy of movies proposed for the future.

We’ll update this article upon further announcements.