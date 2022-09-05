Cobra Kai stars William Zabka & Ralph Macchio tease new Karate Kid trilogy

Cobra Kai star William Zabka has teased the possibility of a new Karate Kid movie trilogy, as plans to expand the Cobra Kai universe are in the works.

Cobra Kai Season 5 arrives on Netflix on September 9, as the next chapter in the ‘Miyagiverse’ heats up the tension like never before. With Thomas Ian Griffith’s Terry Silver eager to claim the Valley as his own, the extent of his wrath will test Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence to their limits.

We’re sure that Season 5’s consequences are going to be felt for some time, as William Zabka has teased Cobra Kai’s resurgence on the big screen, more than 35 years since The Karate Kid released in theaters.

Cobra Kai star William Zabka says “we’ll keep this going for another 10 seasons”

Ahead of Cobra Kai Season 5’s release this Friday, William Zabka spoke to Comic Book about the show’s future amid speculation of a sixth season. Without hesitation, Zabka said: “There’s no endgame at all, we’ll keep this thing for another 10 seasons.”

Though the Karate Kid actor was joking, he did clarify: “There’s an endgame. Everything’s pointing to a place on the map for sure.

“It’s a matter of how many we’re gonna get to do that, but there’s definitely an endgame.”

Zabka isn’t the only one keen for iconic karate team to make their return to the big screen either, as co-star Ralph Macchio added that a “Karate Kid Cinematic Universe” could be on the cards.

“There’s kind of this Karate Kid Cinematic Universe now where Cobra Kai is, you know, at the center of that and when that day does come in for a landing, there are other areas to draw from,” Macchio explained.

Macchio thinks it is possible to dive in the pasts of fan favorites too: “Is there a Miyagi origin story? Is there a Cobra Kai prequel before The Karate Kid? Is there spin-offs with some of the young cast of these characters? Who knows?”

Importantly, the Karate Kid star believes that “as long as it evolves organically, these guys that write the show really have their finger on the pulse of that.”

Cobra Kai Season 5 releases on Netflix on September 9, 2022.