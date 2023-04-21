How to watch Beau is Afraid – is it streaming?

Beau is Afraid is out in theaters now, so here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it and if it’s available on streaming.

There are a lot of reasons to be excited about Beau is afraid – as well as placing Joaquin Phoenix front and center, the movie is the latest entry from Hereditary and Midsommar auteur Ari Aster. Oh, and it’s co-produced and distributed by the cool club production company A24.

Though the filmmaker has proven to be one of the most, if not the most exciting horror directors of the past decade, his latest entry is a departure from the genre. Instead, Beau is Afraid is a surreal dark comedy that’s bound to be unlike anything you’ve seen before, as per the official logline: “A paranoid man embarks on an epic odyssey to get home to his mother in this bold and ingeniously depraved new film from writer/director Ari Aster.”

We’re not afraid to say that Beau is Afraid will likely be one of the most unique movies of 2023 – so, here’s everything you need to know about where to watch it and if it’s streaming.

Is Beau is Afraid streaming?

No, Beau is Afraid isn’t streaming right now. It is exclusively available in cinemas after its wide theatrical release on April 21, 2023.

Since A24 is set to share a digital release date, we can only speculate as to when it may be available to watch at home.

Looking at Aster’s previous movies, both of which were also backed by A24, Hereditary had a wide theatrical release on June 8, 2018, while it became available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video and other platforms on August 21, 2018.

Meanwhile, the director’s cut of Midsommar dropped in cinemas on August 30, 2019, before streaming on September 24, 2019.

Aside from Aster’s projects, A24’s Oscar-winning hits Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Whale had a wide theatrical release on April 8, 2022, and December 21, 2022, respectively.

The Michelle Yeoh-starring movie became available for streaming on June 7, 2022, while the Brendan Fraser-led drama didn’t come out until March 14, 2023.

If you put all of these together, this averages out to just under two months – but it’s likely set to follow Aster’s previous flicks, meaning the wait might not be quite so long. We’ll be sure to keep you posted when updates roll in.

How can I watch Beau is Afraid?

Beau is Afraid is available to watch in theaters across the US now. Below are a number of sites you can use to find tickets and showtimes:

That’s everything we know about how to watch Beau is Afraid. Check out our other TV and movie hubs below:

