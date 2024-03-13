Yellowstone star joins Ari Aster’s new Western

Ari Aster’s new movie has just added a familiar face to its cast, bringing aboard one of the main Yellowstone cast members.

While fans might be keen for Yellowstone to get back on track, its cast is clearly keeping busy with other projects. Just last year, Kelly Reilly starred in the latest Poirot mystery, Kevin Costner has been busy pushing the industry to its limit with a four-part Western epic. Now, another has stepped out from the Dutton Ranch.

And it’s for an Ari Aster project, no less. Last year, Aster’s Beau Is Afraid served as a notable change-up from his horror movie notoriety. As the deepest, darkest of comedies, Beau attracted fierce opinions from audiences, who were split between loving and despising his tense tale of a journey gone wrong.

For many, the merging of Yellowstone and Aster is a thrilling one. Thankfully, it’s got one of the most reasonable Duttons on board.

Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes joins the cast of Eddington

It’s been confirmed that Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton in Yellowstone, has joined the cast of Ari Aster’s contemporary Western, Eddington.

The news came from Variety, who also announced that the cast would include Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Austin Butler, Pedro Pascal. An absolutely stacked cast, mind you.

With Emma Stone fresh off her Oscar win and Austin Butler flying high from Dune 2 acclaim, this is the buzziest cast in Hollywood right now. Luke Grimes, who’s set to begin filming on Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 in May, has also joined in an undisclosed role.

Eddington, which begins production this week, will mark another collaboration between Aster and A24, who previously distributed Hereditary, Midsommar, and Beau Is Afraid. While not much has been revealed about the new movie, we do know that it “follows a small-town New Mexico sheriff with higher aspirations.”

Based on Aster’s previous spine-chilling horrors and the surrealist nightmare that is Beau Is Afraid, it’s safe to say that Eddington will no doubt continue that thread. Will Eddington be a horrific and unsettling take on the modern Western? Most likely.

To keep up to date with the latest Yellowstone news, check out our guides to Yellowstone 2024 and 6666.