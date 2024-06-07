How to watch The Watchers — is it streaming?

The Watchers is a new film from the Shyamalan family — here’s how to watch it, including details of if the horror movie is streaming.

The Shyamalan name is synonymous with horror movies, thanks to The Sixth Sense, Signs, and more recently Old and Knock at the Cabin, all of which were directed by M. Night Shyamalan. But for a new scary movie, he’s on producer duty.

Instead, his daughter Ishana Night Shyamalan directs The Watchers, based on a 2021 novel by A. M. Shine, about a young artist who becomes stranded in an Irish forest, and finds herself attacked by supernatural creatures.

The movie has undergone a name change in the UK, and we’ve also got details of where and how to watch it.

Is The Watchers streaming?

No, The Watchers is not streaming, with the movie playing exclusively in cinemas from today, Friday June 7, 2024.

The typical theatrical window for a studio release is 90 days, though with genre fare the period can be shorter. For example, the aforementioned Knock at the Cabin hit screens at the start of February 2023, and less than three weeks later the film appeared on VOD.

That theatrical window can also be affected by both box office performance and reviews. The Watchers is projected to gross a solid $8-$10 million over the weekend. But reviews have been brutal thus far, with the movie currently scoring 26% on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 57 reviews. So expect word-of-mouth to be negative.

There’s currently no indication of where The Watchers will stream — or if Netflix is in the film’s future — but being a Warner Bros. release, the movie is likely to drop on Max.

The Watchers/The Watched is out now.