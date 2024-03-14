Horror junkies, listen up – the scariest movie of the 21st century is getting its first-ever IMAX release. Here’s everything you need to know.

Over the years, there have been numerous studies combining science with horror to determine the scariest movies ever made, taking into account elements such as physiological responses and audience reactions.

A number of flicks may come to mind, whether that be William Friedkin’s genre-defining poltergeist hit, The Exorcist, or Stanley Kubrick’s masterful adaptation of Stephen King’s The Shining.

One major flaw in this field of study is that the perception of fear is subjective – except when it comes to this 2018 film. And it’s now getting an IMAX release, meaning you can soon experience the terror from the biggest screen possible.

Scariest horror movie of the 21st century gets IMAX re-release

Ari Aster’s Hereditary – which was ruled the scariest movie ever made in a 2020 study – is set to be released in IMAX theaters for the first time ever on April 24.

Yes, that means you’ll be able to watch that Milly Shapiro scene play out on the biggest big screen there is. Tickets and showtimes aren’t available just yet, but when they are, you can find them via the IMAX website here – where it promises details are “coming soon.”

Although Hereditary first dropped in US cinemas in June 2018, it’s now been remastered for IMAX. The same goes for Ex Machina and Uncut Gems, which drop on March 27 and May 22, respectively.

Studio A24 announced the news yesterday, writing: “Back and bigger than ever. A24 x @IMAX Present: EX MACHINA, HEREDITARY and UNCUT GEMS remastered in never-before-seen IMAX as part of a new monthly screening event series beginning March 27.”

Alongside Shapiro, Hereditary stars Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, and Gabriel Byrne as a family who uncover increasingly terrifying secrets about their family after the matriarch dies. Things take a turn for the downright disturbing as cryptic ties to the occult come into play.

Back in 2020, GIGACalculator found Aster’s directorial debut was the scariest horror film ever made, making viewers’ hearts race at an average of 115 bpm – a significant jump from The Exorcist’s 96 bpm.

Fans are in agreement, with one writing on X in response to the IMAX news, “This movie is legit insane.” “That one scene is going to hit even harder,” said another, while a third added, “I don’t even think I can cope watching this on the big screen.”

Fans are in agreement, with one writing on X in response to the IMAX news, "This movie is legit insane." "That one scene is going to hit even harder," said another, while a third added, "I don't even think I can cope watching this on the big screen."