How to watch In a Violent Nature — is it streaming?

Here’s how to watch In a Violent Nature, one of 2024’s highest-rated horror movies on Rotten Tomatoes, and where it’ll be available on streaming.

Chris Nash’s slasher has quickly become one of the most anticipated horror movies of the year, emerging from its first screenings with critical acclaim — it has a 95% Rotten Tomatoes score — and reports of vomiting.

In other words, it’s going to be a bloody good time at the movies — emphasis on the blood, as it’s said to be full of horrific, stomach-churning kills. Here’s the thing: it’s told entirely from the serial killer’s POV, following his methodical, relentless pursuit of anyone who stumbles into his path.

Ahead of its release, you may be uncertain of when and where it’ll be available to watch — don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Shudder

Where to watch In a Violent Nature

In a Violent Nature will come to cinemas first, before dropping on Shudder at a later date.

Its theatrical run has a particularly alluring detail for horror fans: it’s being released in theaters unrated, meaning it’s not been given an age rating by the MPAA. So, it’s safe to expect some gnarly scenes — and it certainly will not be suitable for children.

In a Violent Nature will arrive in US cinemas on May 31.

It’s still unclear how widely released it’ll be, given it’s unrated. However, the past performance of another gory horror movie should be a promising indicator: Terrifier 2, which grossed more than $15 million in its unrated form.

If people buy tickets, expect more screenings; it’s really that simple.

When is In a Violent Nature coming to streaming?

In a Violent Nature will be released on Shudder later in 2024, but it doesn’t have an exact streaming release date.

More often than not, it depends on the movie’s box office performance: if it becomes a breakout hit in theaters, don’t expect it on streaming any time soon.

However, one film could give us a clue: Late Night with the Devil, also distributed by IFC Films before dropping on Shudder. There were just 28 days between its theatrical and streaming releases, so it may be available to watch at home by July.

In a statement, Shudder’s vice president of programming Samuel Zimmerman said: “In a Violent Nature is a tremendous new slasher. We’re thrilled for you to meet Johnny, whose reign of terror honors the iconic subgenre while taking audiences on a singular and brutal new journey within it.

“Chris Nash’s bold perspective represents the best of Shudder, marrying the genre’s traditions with its exhilarating next steps.”

Shudder

Is In a Violent Nature being released in the UK and Australia?

It’s still unclear if In a Violent Nature will be released in the UK, Australia, or any territories outside the US.

Unlike Terrifier 2, which was distributed directly by Bloody Disgusting and was primarily released in North America, IFC Films and Shudder are in charge of In a Violent Nature… which should mean there’s some sort of theatrical release in the UK, Australia, and elsewhere.

Unfortunately, it simply hasn’t been announced yet, but we’ll keep this space updated with any news.

What is In a Violent Nature about?

In a Violent Nature is a slasher film that follows Johnny, an undead killer who pursues a group of teenagers who inadvertently resurrected him.

Here’s the full official synopsis with extra details: “When a locket is removed from a collapsed fire tower in the woods that entombs the rotting corpse of Johnny, a vengeful spirit spurred on by a horrific 60-year-old crime, his body is resurrected and becomes hellbent on retrieving it.

“The undead golem hones in on the group of vacationing teens responsible for the theft and proceeds to methodically slaughter them one by one in his mission to get it back — along with anyone in his way.”

In a Violent Nature trailer

You can check out the nail-biting trailer for In a Violent Nature below:

Is In a Violent Nature based on Friday the 13th?

In a Violent Nature isn’t connected to Friday the 13th — but it is inspired by the Jason Voorhees franchise, according to director Chris Nash.

It’s easy to see the similarities: Jason is an undead, supernatural killing machine that roams the woods, just like Johnny from In a Violent Nature. Both are hellbent on murdering teenagers in ridiculously grotesque ways, and both sport rather terrifying masks.

Speaking to Dread Central, Nash explained: “It’s an offspring of it. I would say [Friday the 13th] is intrinsic to the existence of this film because it built the framework. We’re not reinventing the wheel, but we are looking at the wheel from a different side.”

While you wait for In a Violent Nature, you can find other horror movies to get excited about in 2024, as well as new movies to stream this month.