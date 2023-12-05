How to watch Saltburn – Is it streaming?

Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn is quickly becoming one of the most talked about movies of the year – but where can you watch it, and is it streaming?

While the summertime may be long gone, Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn takes us back to a whirlwind summer paradise, that quickly turns into a nightmare.

Saltburn follows this synopsis: “A student is invited to an eccentric classmate’s estate for an exciting summer.” The film has managed to garner a 72% Critics’ Score on Rotten Tomatoes so far, with ourselves at Dexerto considering it one of the best flicks of the year.

The movie has certainly gotten people talking – specifically about that bathtub scene – but if you’re hoping to catch the flick at home or in cinemas, here’s how.

Where can I watch Saltburn?

As of writing, Saltburn is exclusively available to watch in cinemas.

The movie appeared in UK theatres on November 17. There was then a limited release in US cinemas on Thanksgiving weekend, November 24, before opening to a wider general release the following weekend.

To purchase tickets, visit your local cinema’s website.

Is Saltburn on streaming?

No, Saltburn is not available on any streaming service as of writing. It is currently showing exclusively in cinemas.

If you’re still wondering whether or not you should check it out, either at cinemas or at home in the future, here is what we had to say in our 5-star review: “Saltburn is about secrets and lies. Desire and deception. With violence, and sexual depravity thrown in for good measure. It also features a soundtrack to die for, making incredible use of Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Murder on the Dancefloor. As well as a festive Cheeky Girls track.

“It’s bravura stuff, which proves Promising Young Woman was no fluke, and that Emerald Fennell is one of the most exciting filmmaking talents to emerge in recent years. Here doing amazing things with one of our brightest stars.”

When and where will Saltburn be on streaming?

Saltburn will be available to stream on-demand with Amazon Prime Video as of December 22, 2023.

No doubt a move to streaming over the Holiday season will continue building the popularity of Saltburn. Just maybe don’t watch it with your parents – if you know, you know.

Saltburn is currently available to watch in cinemas. Check out our other coverage of the movie below: